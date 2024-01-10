Councilmember Jawando’s Statement on Unsubstantiated Allegations of Misconduct by MCPS Senior Officials

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando



Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando released the following statement related to the Office of the Inspector General's investigation of alleged misconduct by senior Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) officials, which was published today.

"I commend the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the thorough investigation into the allegations of misconduct by senior MCPS officials. While the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated, I applaud the corrective actions the Montgomery County Board of Education (the Board) and MCPS are taking to strengthen policy and practice.

"The OIG has provided the Board and MCPS with tangible recommendations to improve MCPS’s Employee Code of Conduct. Specifically, they have named recommendations that align MCPS policy with County policy for employee conduct.

"Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared with me her goal to improve systems and policies within MCPS to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for students to learn and staff to work.

"As chair of the Education and Culture Committee, I will be leading oversight briefings with MCPS and the Board. As we await the inspector general’s report on MCPS policies and procedures for handling employee misconduct complaints, I reaffirm the importance of restoring trust, repairing harm and revising policies to support accountability and a stronger school community.

"While these investigations focus on areas for improved accountability, it is important to recognize that our schools have great people — over 25,000 — who are invested in public education. I’ve seen firsthand the amazing teachers and staff across the school system who are making a difference in the lives of our students.

"We must continue to invest our time and resources to support our people, our schools and our community."

Read the full report here.

# # #