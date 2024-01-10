Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles Launches Third Cohort of the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council Focused on FY25 Budget

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

A new year is upon us, and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles is building off the success of her S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council by launching a winter/spring cohort focused on the FY25 budget. There will be five mandatory in-person/virtual meetings, as well as optional meetings and events that students can participate in, such as public hearings, community events and youth engagement opportunities. Students in grades 7-12 can apply here. The application deadline is Jan. 21, 2024. The program will run from February-April.

In the most recent fall cohort, students focused on building policy proposals shaped around the S.M.A.R.T. agenda. After meeting seven times over three months, the Sayles team hosted a Closing Ceremony for the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council, bringing together policy leaders throughout the County. You can watch a recap here.

“It was great to see the overall commitment and investment from the students in the most recent cohort of our S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council,” said Councilmember Sayles. “I am excited to launch the program again for the duration of the winter and spring where we can have students focus their energy on how to advocate for their priorities during the FY25 operating and capital budget process.”

“I have heard from residents concerned about the high cost of living in the County and the urgent need to fund critical programs that support vulnerable residents. During this cohort, I am looking forward to seeing the budget through the eyes of our young people to learn more about where they believe the County should be making the biggest investments.”

Interested students can apply on Councilmember Sayles’ website. Anyone who would like to learn more about the program or offer suggestions can reach out to Councilmember Sayles and her team at Councilmember.Sayles@montgomerycountymd.gov.

