Governor appoints Sandberg to NECJD judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Grand Forks attorney Theodore “Ted” Sandberg to a judgeship in the Northeast Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

Sandberg is a 1997 graduate of the University of North Dakota Law School, and was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 2009.

The Northeast Central Judicial District judgeship vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick.

Link to Gov. Burgum's news release: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-appoints-grand-forks-attorney-theodore-sandberg-northeast-central-district-judgeship