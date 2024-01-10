Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,183 in the last 365 days.

Governor appoints Sandberg to NECJD judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Grand Forks attorney Theodore “Ted” Sandberg to a judgeship in the Northeast Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

Sandberg is a 1997 graduate of the University of North Dakota Law School, and was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 2009.

The Northeast Central Judicial District judgeship vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick.

Link to Gov. Burgum's news release: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-appoints-grand-forks-attorney-theodore-sandberg-northeast-central-district-judgeship

You just read:

Governor appoints Sandberg to NECJD judgeship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more