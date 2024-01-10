D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families Announces Acquisition of Bunker Labs

Participants with the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans held at Syracuse University present Dr. Michael Haynie (center, gray suit) with a plaque during the IVMF's graduation banquet and awards ceremony held at the National Veterans Resource Center.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Syracuse University’s D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) announced the acquisition of Bunker Labs, an established and respected non-profit organization dedicated to serving veteran and military-spouse entrepreneurs.

The acquisition of Bunker Labs sets the conditions for the IVMF and its partners to further expand and enhance the Institute’s already expansive portfolio of services and resources dedicated to supporting military-connected entrepreneurs and small business owners.

"The IVMF and Bunker Labs have been longtime partners and collaborators, and by coming together we’re now positioned to bring new programs and exciting innovation to our work on behalf of veterans and military spouses,” said Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, and the Executive Director of the IVMF. “By merging our people, resources, and networks, we are poised to make an even greater impact in the lives of those who have served in the defense of our nation."

Over the past decade, the D'Aniello Institute has provided entrepreneurship and small business training to more than 70,000 military-connected individuals. The acquisition of Bunker Labs will enhance participant access to the IVMF’s business ownership programs and services and advance the Institute’s research and advocacy agenda aimed at fostering a thriving and diverse ecosystem of military-connected business owners across the globe.

Both organizations are committed to a seamless transition of programs and activities and remain committed to designing and implementing best-in-class entrepreneurship, innovation, and resource navigation initiatives, positioned to enhance the post-service lives of veterans and military spouses. For more information about programming and services provided by the IVMF and Bunker Labs, please visit ivmf.syracuse.edu.

About Syracuse University’s IVMF

Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) was founded in 2011, as a partnership between Syracuse University and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Headquartered on the campus of Syracuse University and located in the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building at the Syracuse University’s National Veterans Resource Center, the IVMF was founded as higher-education’s first interdisciplinary academic institute singularly focused on advancing the lives of the nation's military, veterans, and their families. The IVMF team designs and delivers class-leading training programs and services to the military-connected community, in support of the transition from military to civilian life and beyond. Each year, more than 20,000 service members, veterans, and family members engage IVMF programs and services, which are provided at largely no cost to participants. The IVMF’s programs are informed by the Institute’s sustained and robust data collection, research, and policy analysis team and infrastructure. The D'Aniello Institute’s work on behalf of the military-connected community is made possible by gifts and grants from individuals and corporations committed to those who served in America's armed forces and their families. Please visit ivmf.syracuse.edu

