News Release: North Dakota Tourism releases new promotional publications

North Dakota Tourism released new publications today promoting thousands of the state’s travel businesses and amenities, while inviting visitors and showcasing why North Dakota is a must-see destination.

The state’s official Travel Guide is 116-pages featuring beautiful imagery and easy-to-find information to inspire and motivate visitors to experience North Dakota’s outdoor adventures, history, culture, and warm welcoming communities while promoting attractions, events and places to stay. Traveler information is available for more than 250 North Dakota communities. Approximately 225,000 copies will be distributed through traveler request, inquiry fulfillment, AAA offices, airports, ports of entry, attractions, hotels, rest areas, regional brochure racks and visitor centers.

The 2024 Hunting and Fishing Guide will have an increased circulation of 50,000 copies, due to demand seen last year. This publication gives a promotional overview of North Dakota’s world-class fisheries and hunting opportunities and directs to the many resources of North Dakota Game and Fish for detailed information.

Two new publications were produced for use in 2024, including a 24-page Inspiration Guide and four-page Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library sales piece. These publications will be available to travel trade businesses nationally and globally, as they develop North Dakota group-tour and visitor travel packages.

According to Expedia’s “The Path to Purchase” report, destination inspiration resources like printed vacation guides remain important tools to influence traveler decisions.

“There is continued demand for printed vacation planning guides,” Tourism & Marketing Division Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “We pride ourselves on a comprehensive Travel Guide that really represents the entire state. In fact, last year, we received positive visitor feedback from several visitors.”

“I requested tourism brochures and maps from a dozen states for my recent road trip, and North Dakota's was far and away the best from both a design and content perspective,” a traveler who found North Dakota's tourism materials particularly inspiring said. “I only got to see the eastern portion of the state on this particular trip, but yours was the only booklet that made me earnestly want to return to the state in question on a future trip.”

To order guides or state maps go to https://www.ndtourism.com/visitor-information-order-form. Tourism’s partnership with the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative will distribute X guides to subscribers with their March issue of North Dakota Living.