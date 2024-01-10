State Superintendent’s 2022-23 Annual Report covers Mississippi’s ‘Marathon Achievement’ in public schools during the past decade
For Immediate Release: Jan. 2, 2024
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2022-23 Superintendent’s Annual Report has been released covering Mississippi’s “Marathon Achievement” within the state’s public school system during the past decade.
Report highlights include:
- Mississippi Academic Assessment Program scores for 2022-23 show student achievement hit an all-time high, with the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reaching 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in English Language Arts (ELA), 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History.
- The initial pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment increased to an all-time high of 76.3% since the passing score was raised in 2019.
- Graduation rate reached an all-time high of 88.9%.
- Chronic absenteeism decreased to 23.9%.
- The number of Mississippi students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams reached a record high of 12,044 public-school students taking 16,983 AP exams, with a record high of 5,860 exams earning a qualifying score.
- 5,346 students earned an industry certification in a Career and Technical Education program.
- MDE’s coaching staff has expanded from 29 literacy coaches in 2013–14 to a team of 122 coaches supporting teachers and school leaders in the areas of early childhood education, literacy, special education, mathematics, digital learning and school improvement.
- Mississippi school and district accountability A-F grades for 2022–23 showed 91% of districts and 87% of schools earned a grade of C or higher.
- 61 schools earned the Military Star School designation.
- Three schools were named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
- Mississippi received the 2023 Frank Newman Award for State Innovation.
View the report online at mdek12.org/superintendent2023.
Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.
