USAID ECAP III Empowers Communities With 111 Sewing Machines

In a remarkable stride towards empowering and uplifting communities from poverty, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Empowered Children and Adolescents Program (ECAP III), has handed over 111 sewing machines and related accessories to 184 beneficiaries across six districts in Zambia which include Chilanga, Kafue, Chongwe, Lusaka, Petauke, and Chipata.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony of the sewing machines, USAID ECAP III Chief of Party Dr Lugano Nkhoma emphasized that the occasion was not a mere formality but a jubilant celebration of effective partnerships working harmoniously to improve community livelihoods.

“This handover ceremony symbolizes a celebration of collaborative efforts dedicated to uplifting community livelihoods through ECAP III’s transformative initiatives,” Dr Nkhoma said.

Officiating at the event, Constance Bulawayo, the Assistant Community Development Officer from the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, applauded the ECAP III for their generosity. She said the donated sewing machines will have a lasting impact and improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Ms Bulawayo urged the beneficiaries to put the machines to good use and use them to improve their livelihoods. “I urge you to actively use these sewing machines to improve your living conditions and those of your families and communities,” She emphasized.

The beneficiaries also expressed their appreciation, saying that the sewing machines provided by ECAP III will mark a turning point in their lives as they will enable them to generate income and support their families.

Launched on October 1st, 2020, USAID’s ECAP III is a five-year initiative funded by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which provides comprehensive services in health, education, social protection, and livelihood support for vulnerable children and adolescents.

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) is a prime program implementer, receiving technical support from Project Hope on community interventions and case management.

The initiative reflects a collaborative effort to address multifaceted challenges and bring about positive change in the lives of those most in need.