Guardian Fleet Services Acquires Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc., Expanding Reach to Lexington, KY

Roberts Heavy Duty Rotator raising the American flag Roberts Light Duty Flat Bed

Guardian Fleet Services announces the acquisition of Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc., a distinguished towing and recovery service based in Lexington, KY.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services, a leading provider of superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc., a distinguished towing and recovery service based in Lexington, KY. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Guardian Fleet Services, establishing its first location in Kentucky and showcasing the company's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and extending its geographical footprint.

Founded in 1999 by industry pioneer Lee Roberts, Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc. has evolved from a humble one-truck operation into a robust enterprise with 66 trucks and 75 employees. Lee Roberts' unwavering dedication has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Lee will remain involved with the business and will be the Director of Roberts.

Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc. takes pride in offering a comprehensive range of services, including 24-Hour Live Dispatch, Light-Duty towing, Heavy-Duty Specialty Transport & Towing, and more. The company's service footprint spans across Lexington, Louisville, Mt. Sterling, Richmond, Somerset, and surrounding areas, ensuring customers receive reliable assistance whenever and wherever needed.

The acquisition of Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc. brings together two industry leaders, combining their expertise to deliver unparalleled towing, recovery, and fleet management solutions to clients in the state of Kentucky. “After a long thought process and several opportunities, I am honored to have the Guardian Team lead Roberts into the future. It was clear in the process that leadership shared the same core principles and practices that made us so successful over the years.” stated Lee Roberts, Founder and Director of Roberts Heavy Duty Towing. This strategic move reflects Guardian Fleet Services' commitment to expanding its service offerings and geographical reach, aligning seamlessly with its vision of providing clients with unparalleled towing, recovery, and roadside assistance services.

"We are honored to continue the legacy of Lee Roberts and welcome Roberts Heavy Duty Towing Inc. into the Guardian Fleet Services family," expressed Scott Crockett, President at Guardian Fleet Services. "Lee's commitment to safety, training, and customer service perfectly aligns with our values, and we look forward to building upon the strong foundation he has laid."



ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises and is the largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 30+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas. The affiliated companies have 200+ years of combined experience, over 600 employees, and more than 550+ assets in their specialized towing and transportation fleet.

Guardian is recognized as the industry leader in towing and transportation services, employing and embracing the best people and technology while continuing to focus on internal efficiencies in its business model. For more information about GFS, please contact Hannah O’Shea at hoshea@guardianofthehighways.com or go to guardianfleetservice.com.

