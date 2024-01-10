Media Release: Hampden and Caribou Students Selected for United States Senate Youth Program

Students to Attend Washington Week Trip, Receive $10,000 Scholarship

Maine high school students Ryan Hafener and Claire Elizabeth Ouellette were selected to represent Maine during the 62nd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week from March 2-9, 2024. Ryan Hafener of Hampden and Claire Ouellette of Caribou were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. Originally proposed by Senators Kuchel, Mansfield, Dirksen and Humphrey, the Senate leadership of the day, the impetus for the program as stated in Senate testimony is “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.”

Each year this extremely competitive merit-based program provides the most outstanding high school students – two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity – with an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs. All expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations; as stipulated in Senate Resolution 324, no government funds are utilized.

Ryan Hafener, a senior at Hampden Academy, serves as the student representative on the Maine state Board of Education and co-chairs the Maine Department of Education’s Student Cabinet. He has interned in the Office of Policy and Government Affairs at the Maine Department of Education and currently interns for a state-level legislative campaign committee. Ryan is an alumnus of a climate policy intensive run by Maine’s governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future focused on workforce development in the clean energy sector. He is the president of the Hampden Academy Student Council and serves as a student representative on the Regional School Unit 22 School Board. Ryan is a member of the National Honor Society and serves on the GLSEN National Student Council, which is an an LGBTQ+ education nonprofit. In 2022 and 2023, he participated in Seeds of Peace, an international leadership and peacebuilding organization that brings together youth from areas of conflict. Ryan plans to major in political science or international affairs at Bowdoin College. He hopes to continue his work on political campaigns in the future to help fight for the issues he and so many champion: education, human rights, infrastructure, and delivering for rural communities.

Claire Ouellette, a senior at Caribou High School, serves as the president of the Student Council and National Honor Society. She is a band section leader, varsity cheerleading captain, Senior Class vice president, Key Club treasurer, and Tri-M Music Honor Society vice president. She has been named English Student of the Year and AP U.S. History Student of the Year, and been awarded for both Math and Performing Arts Academic Excellence. Claire is very active in community service including Relay for Life, Little League, Vacation Bible School, Wintergreen Art Center, Athletic Boosters, and the Caribou Community School Music Program. She is currently employed at a local daycare. She hopes to major in accounting at the University of Maine and return to her hometown area.

Chosen as alternates to the 2024 program were Nina Dabas, a resident of Winslow, who attends Maine School of Science and Mathematics and Nathaniel Wayne, a resident of Brunswick, who attends Brunswick High School.

Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection. This year’s Maine delegates and alternates were designated by Pender Makin, Commissioner of Education.

During the program week, the student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, and leaders of cabinet agencies, among others.

In addition to outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work, the student delegates rank academically in the top one percent of their states among high school juniors and seniors.

Now more than 6,100 strong, alumni of the program continue to excel and develop impressive qualities that are often directed toward public service. Among the many distinguished alumni are: Senator Susan Collins, the first alumnus to be elected U.S. senator; Secretary of Transportation and former Mayor of South Bend Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, the first alumnus to be appointed as a cabinet secretary; former Senator Cory Gardner, the second alumnus to be elected U.S. senator and the first to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the first alumnus to be elected governor; former Chief Judge Robert Henry, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit; former Ambassador to West Germany Richard Burt and former presidential advisors Thomas “Mack” McLarty and Karl Rove. Additional notables include former Lt. Governor of Idaho David Leroy, former Provost of Wake Forest University Rogan Kersh, military officers, members of state legislatures, Foreign Service officers, top congressional staff, healthcare providers and other university educators.

Members of the U. S. Senate Youth Program 2024 annual Senate Advisory Committee are: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, the 2024 USSYP Democratic Co-Chair and Senator John Barrasso, M.D. of Wyoming, the 2024 USSYP Republican Co-Chair. The full USSYP Senate Advisory Committee consists of the vice president of the United States and the Senate majority and minority leaders who annually serve as the program’s Honorary Co-Chairs; two senators, one from each party, serving as acting Co-Chairs who each have keynote speaking roles, and an eight-member bipartisan Senate panel, four senators from each party, who lend their names in support. Serving on the Advisory Committee for the upcoming program are: Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts, Senator Alex Padilla of California, Senator John Boozman of Arkansas, Senator Katie Britt of Alabama, Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

For more information please visit: http://www.ussenateyouth.org