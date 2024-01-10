Leadership Expert Keith Mercurio to Deliver Keynote on Ethical Influence at 2024 Southwest Safety Conference

The Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC) is excited to announce Keith Mercurio as the keynote speaker for its 2024 Southwest Safety Conference.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC) is excited to announce Keith Mercurio, CEO, Founder, and leadership coach at Ethical Influence Global, as the keynote speaker for its 2024 Southwest Safety Conference, taking place on March 7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Tempe.

Keith Mercurio has impacted nearly 30,000 people with his insights on leadership, influence, sales, and personal development. His keynote session, "Ethical Influence: The Art & Science of Inspiring Change," promises to be a highlight of the conference.

In his presentation, Keith will share tools and strategies for leading with integrity, building trust, and influencing teams in a way that honors and serves them. Attendees will learn how to foster an environment that encourages ethical behavior and relationships based on respect and collaboration. The session will include practical tips and engaging activities, empowering attendees to apply these lessons to their leadership roles and create a lasting impact within their organizations.

"We’re thrilled to have Keith Mercurio as our keynote speaker,” says Rick Murray, president and CEO of ACNSC. “His expertise is crucial for professionals who want to help change behavior and establish safe practices in the workplace. Keith's insights will undoubtedly inspire our attendees to become more effective leaders, furthering our mission of safety and integrity in all aspects of life.”

For more information about the 2024 Southwest Safety Conference and to register, please visit www.acnsc.org/southwest-safety-conference.

About the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council

Since 1949, the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council, a nonprofit organization, has been at the forefront of promoting safety in the workplace and on roadways. The ACNSC is dedicated to creating a culture of safety that extends beyond the workplace, enabling individuals to live safer, fuller lives.