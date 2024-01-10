New Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Program at Buckfield Jr/Sr High School Expanding Thanks to School and Community Partners

Gretchen Kimball has been working on getting a new ELO program up and running at Buckfield Jr/Sr High School this school year. Serving the communities of Hartford, Sumner, and Buckfield, Kimball has her plate full working with all interested students to coordinate extended learning experiences that enrich their learning.

“I sincerely enjoy when students drop by to tell me their first meeting with their community mentor (game warden, child psychologist, athletic trainer, etc.) went well and they’re excited to get on with the learning,” said Kimball.

Some of the latest successes she is celebrating are helping several special needs students begin their internships at a local convenience store, in addition to coordinating three honors students internships with the school’s athletic trainer. She has also been working with the Buckfield Jr/Sr High School Alternative Education program where students are working with a race car fabricator, a dentist, and a Maine game warden. Most recently, Kimball has helped a few more students begin an EMS internship with the local Rescue/Fire Station.

“It’s just a smattering of what’s happening but the kids are engaged in their learning, and it gives me hope for future success,” said Kimball.

In addition to the internship opportunities, Kimball says she has a lot of students taking advantage of JMG’s Maine Career Badge this trimester. “I have career presentations lined up every other Friday through March at the middle school level, and we’re exploring the opportunity for a mini-career fair put on by high school students for an audience of middle school students,” she explained.

Looking even further ahead, in conjunction with the Guidance Department, Kimball is working with Central Maine Community College (CMCC) Department Chair of Public Service & Social Sciences Matt Tifft. She’s exploring ways in which she can build ELOs around their sociology, psychology, and conservation law classes at CMCC.

“There’s student interest, but there are no social sciences offered at our school,” explains Kimball. “I’m hoping this will fill a niche!”

Kimball would like to thank the following people and organizations for contributing to the success of students and the Buckfield Jr/Sr High School ELO Program: Korah Soll- Rural Aspirations, Sandra Fickett- Tilton’s Market, Tom McKenney- Maine State Game Warden, Dr. Convey- Oxford Hills Dental, TJ Brackett- Brackett Racecar Fabrication, and JMG (Jobs for Maine Grads).

Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs) are hands-on, credit-bearing courses outside of the traditional classroom with an emphasis on community-based career exploration. These opportunities are personalized for students and help them explore options for their professional lives. They help students engage in learning through instruction, assignments, and experiential learning. The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with state-wide partner Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG), have made a concerted effort to provide working models, support, and funding opportunities for Maine schools to set up ELO programs within their school communities. To learn more about Maine’s initiatives with extended learning opportunities, visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/index.php/learning/elo or reach out to Maine DOE ELO Coordinator Rick Wilson at rick.wilson@maine.gov.