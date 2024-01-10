Big Muddy Bar Association posts 2024 schedule, seeks members

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting luncheons and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Big Muddy meets on the fourth Thursday of most months for a noon luncheon at the Municipal Country Club located at 930 N. Griffin Street in Bismarck. Members will have the opportunity to earn continuing legal education credits over the course of the year.

Board members for 2024: Tiffany Grossman, President; Annique Lockard, Vice-President; Katie Winbauer, Secretary/Treasurer; Matthew Keller, Officer at Large.

For more information on joining or to request a Dues Form, please contact bigmuddybar@outlook.com

Meetings in 2024 will take place on the following dates: