Una Terra Announces New Founding Partner and COO, Yves Frey

KüSNACHT, ZH, SWITZERLAND, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager dedicated to accelerating growth and innovation in the circular economy, welcomes its newest Founding Partner and Executive Board Member, Yves Frey, to elevate Una Terra’s impact ecosystem.

Yves Frey joins Una Terra from SUSI Partners, a globally renowned sustainability investment manager, where he spent nearly a decade as a key member of the Executive Board. During his tenure, Yves played a pivotal role in establishing and professionalizing the private equity and debt fund business dedicated to energy transition investments. With over 15 years of experience in the fund management industry, his expertise spans sustainable impact strategies, venture building, M&A, and strategic operations. In various leadership positions, he has helped steer organizations through different stages of growth and expansion.

“His arrival marks a significant milestone for Una Terra as we continue our mission to accelerate ventures in the circular economy and drive positive change,” commented Luca Zerbini, Founding Partner and CEO of Una Terra. “We are thrilled to welcome Yves to our founding team,” added Costas Papaikonomou, Founding Partner and CIO of Una Terra. “We look forward to benefiting from Yves’s deep expertise in sustainable finance, drawn from his longstanding experience in the establishment of impact funds.”

Yves Frey, Founding Partner and COO of Una Terra, commented: “I am thrilled to join this dedicated founding team and excited about the opportunity to develop Una Terra’s ecosystem and its VC impact fund. We share the same vision of creating a circular future for a healthy planet where people can prosper in the long term. Through our innovative approach, we are dedicated to not only investing capital but also providing direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to businesses that transform entire industries to make the world a more sustainable place."

At Una Terra, we are dedicated to catalyzing businesses that power the circular economy, fostering continuous growth while delivering significant value to our investors. Our commitment extends beyond profit, as we firmly believe that sustainable investments are the cornerstone of a brighter, circular future. Our strategic investments are carefully selected to contribute to global biodiversity and climate goals. By reducing plastic waste and CO2 emissions, our portfolio companies play a vital role in mitigating environmental challenges.

We are excited to share that our first closing is on the horizon, marking a significant step in our journey. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive impact in the circular economy. Together, we can build a more sustainable world for generations to come.

About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is B-Corp certified. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).