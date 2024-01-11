Horse Feed Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $11.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Horse Feed Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the horse feed market size is predicted to reach $11.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the horse feed market is due to the growing horse population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest horse feed market share. Major players in the horse feed market include Allen And Page Ltd., Baileys Horse Feeds, Big V Feeds Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Equifirst Private Limited, Farmvet Agro Private Limited.

Horse Feed Market Segments
•By Type: Performance, Senior or Old, Professional, Mare And Foal, Other Types
•By Nutrition Type: High Fiber, Low Starch, High Protein, High Fats
•By Ingredients: Cereals, Supplements, Cakes or Meals, Other Ingredients
•By Form: Pellets, Cubes, Powder
•By Application: Online Sales, Offline Retail
•By Geography: The global horse feed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Horse feed is used to feed horses. Horse feed refers to food that is specifically grown and developed for horse consumption and that provides energy, nutrition, or both when added to their diet. The horse feed is fed to horses with a fiber-based diet such as grass, pasture grass, hay, hay replacement, concentrates such as small grains, such as corn, oats, and barley, or supplements that include protein and vitamin-mineral supplements.

The main types of horse feed are performance, senior or old, professional, mare and foal, and others. Performance horse feed is used for activities such as walking, trotting, cantering, running, jumping, and turning, and includes starch, cereal grains such as oats, corn, or barley, fats such as corn and soybean oil, flax, and rice bran, protein, and fiber. The different nutrition types include high fiber, low starch, high protein, and high fat, which include various ingredients such as cereals, supplements, cakes, meals, and others. The several forms include pellets, cubes, and powder. The different applications include online sales and offline retail.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Horse Feed Market Characteristics
3. Horse Feed Market Trends And Strategies
4. Horse Feed Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Horse Feed Market Size And Growth
……
27. Horse Feed Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Horse Feed Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

