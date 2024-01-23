Century Pacific Food Advances Digital Transformation Program in Collaboration with JustPerform for Financial Solutions
JustPerform the new age planning and consolidation platform onboards Century Pacific Food Inc. a leading food company in the Philippines, to its customer list.
This will empower our business users in driving our digitized budget-setting and financial consolidation processes in support of our company’s growth ambition”SINGAPORE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustPerform, the new age planning, consolidation, and reporting platform, proudly announces the onboarding of Century Pacific Food, Inc. (PSE:CNPF), one of the leading branded food companies in the Philippines, into its fast-growing customer list.
— Chad Manapat, Chief Financial Officer, Century Pacific Food
CNPF’s engagement with the JustPerform platform signifies a valuable step forward in automating and further optimising the company's annual budgeting, planning, and financial consolidation processes. With in-built financial intelligence and a user-friendly interface, JustPerform empowers business users to enhance speed, accuracy, and auditability in the planning, consolidation and reporting processes.
In response to their decision to engage JustPerform, Chad Manapat, Chief Financial Officer of CNPF, said "We have been investing in the digital transformation of our systems and processes for quite some time. As the company grows, so does business complexity. We expect the cloud-native platform to streamline the way we do business, handle our increasing data volumes efficiently and cost-effectively, and enhance our agility in planning, forecasting, and budgeting. This will empower our business users in driving our digitized budget-setting and financial consolidation processes in support of our company’s growth ambition.”
The collaboration with CNPF is yet another significant milestone for JustPerform as it continues progressing on its mission to help Philippine companies embrace disruptions and succeed faster with agile business performance management.
"We are delighted to onboard Century Pacific to the JustPerform platform and excited to work with such forward-looking enterprises who stand out in their industry. Century Pacific will be an integral part of our global WeCare plan, representing our holistic engagement to simplify and accelerate the food giant’s business performance management journey. The WeCare plan is designed to foster a select group of visionary organisations for a mutually beneficial long-term relationship with JustPerform,” states Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer, JustPerform.
“We are thrilled about the Philippines as a country and eager to empower organizations to achieve sustainable growth. Our partnership with Century Pacific signifies our dedication to driving success and delivering exceptional value in the region, “concludes Shameek.
About JustPerform
JustPerform is a rapidly growing, cloud-native platform that empowers enterprises in planning, analysis, consolidation, and reporting. Its user-friendly interface, process-first approach and robust governance capabilities enable seamless collaboration and enhance business agility.
The new age platform is recognised as the Gartner Peer Insights Strong Performer in the financial planning software market. With top ratings in consolidation, budgeting, scalability, and ease of use, JustPerform acts as a unified solution for holistic performance management. For more information, visit www.justperform.com.
