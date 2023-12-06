JustPerform simplifies financial close for one of the Asia's largest logistics provider
We have observed an increasing number of companies shifting in this direction, as Excel alone is proving inadequate for addressing growing consolidation needs”SINGAPORE, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development, one of Asia’s largest integrated logistics and supply chain solutions providers has selected JustPerform to streamline its consolidation for accurate and timely statutory reporting.
— Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer, JustPerform
The company, listed on the Thailand stock exchange, boasts a massive fleet of 12,000 vehicles and over 200 cargo ships. With operations spanning nine countries, it offers comprehensive services across all business groups and sectors.
The prominent logistics provider stands to gain from the in-built IFRS and Multi-GAAP compliant JustPerform Financial Consolidation Pro app. JustPerform will expedite group close cycles with automated adjustments, accurate data and audit-friendly reporting. Additionally, the JustPerform Excel Add-in will facilitate a smoother transition for the customer from Excel to a cloud-based solution while streamlining data collection, journal posting, and reporting processes.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of Asia’s top logistics and supply chain providers to our expanding list of customers," says Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer of JustPerform. "We have observed an increasing number of companies shifting in this direction, as Excel alone is proving inadequate for addressing growing consolidation needs. Our purpose-built Financial Consolidation Pro app and Excel Add-in are designed specifically for growing organizations to close their books more rapidly and to comply accurately with statutory requirements,” concludes Shameek.
Here is what customers talk about JustPerform on the most trusted Gartner Peer Insights:
“We are happy with JustPerform. The concept of using Excel not just as a frontend to input the data but also to do the modelling is very helpful. Inbuilt IFRS and GAAP Apps has almost everything to meet our financial consolidation requirements, saving us time and effort… Read more.” – Accounting Manager, Hardware Industry.
“We were trying to approach our Consolidation Requirements using unconventional approach when we came across JustPerform and JustPerform Financial Consolidation Apps. The approach was refreshing and the Financial Consolidation App covered all the scenarios required for us. We are glad that we tried JustPerform instead of pursuing conventional solution that relied on Consultant expertise to do most configuration….” – Manager, Healthcare and Biotech Industry.
About JustPerform
JustPerform is a rapidly growing, cloud-native platform that empowers enterprises in planning, analysis, consolidation, and reporting. Its user-friendly interface, process-first approach and robust governance capabilities enable seamless collaboration and enhance business agility.
The new age platform is recognised as the Gartner Peer Insights Strong Performer in the financial planning software market. With top ratings in consolidation, budgeting, scalability, and ease of use, JustPerform acts as a unified solution for holistic performance management. For more information, visit www.justperform.com.
