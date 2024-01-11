US Patent Granted to NeuroLight for Technology to Induce Sleep by Neuromodulation

NeuroLight Logo Alexander Poltorak Woman Sleeping in Sleeping Mask

NeuroLight Aims to Use its Technology for Transplanting Mental States to Treat Insomnia and Other Sleep Disorders

POMONA, NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroLight, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of neuromodulation, is thrilled to announce the recent grant of a United States patent for its technology for inducing sleep by neuromodulation. This milestone marks a significant achievement and underscores the company’s commitment to advancing potential treatments for sleep disorders through innovation.

US Patent No. 11,364,361 titled, “System and method for inducing sleep by transplanting mental states,” was issued to Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC, the predecessor of NeuroLight. It covers a method of transplanting the state of sleep from a sleeping person to another person wishing to fall asleep through neuromodulation. This invention is a specific application of technology for transplanting brain states™ developed by NeuroLight.

Just as music can be recorded at a live concert and later replayed at another location, so, too, can brainwaves—the “music” of the brain—be recorded in one person and replayed in the brain of another. Recording the brainwaves of a healthy sleeper in a desired sleep stage (using EEG) and replaying them (via neuromodulation) in a person suffering from a sleep disorder may help restore the affected sleep stage in the person with the sleeping disorder. One specific application is potentially reducing the latency of sleep onset in a person suffering from insomnia. Another application would be potentially restoring slow-wave non-REM deep sleep in the elderly.

“We are delighted to have been granted this patent, which establishes our position as a leading innovator in non-pharmaceutical sleep therapies. Our invention has the potential to benefit millions of insomnia sufferers and people with other sleep disorders,” said Alexander Poltorak, the Founder and President of NeuroLight and the named inventor.

NeuroLight is the first company to develop technology for transplanting brain states™ from one person to another (or the same) person through neuromodulation and brain entrainment.

NeuroLight is now actively seeking partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders, researchers, and organizations interested in harnessing the power of this technology. With the granting of this patent, the company is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the non-pharmaceutical treatments of insomnia and beyond.

NeuroLight has previously announced the granting of U.S. Patents No. 11,318,277 and 11,273,283 covering different applications of its technology.

While NeuroLight is focused on developing medical applications for transplanting brain states™, it intends to license non-medical applications to other companies. Exclusive licenses in a field of use or non-exclusive licensing are available on favorable terms. For licensing terms, contact Alex Poltorak at Alex@NeuroLight.co.



About NeuroLight, Inc.

NeuroLight, Inc. (f.k.a. Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC) is a neuromodulation R&D company developing pioneering technology for transplanting mental states™ from one person to another. The first application the company is working on is the potential treatment of insomnia using photobiomodulation and auditory stimulation of the brain. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NeuroLight.co. NeuroLight is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF/SBIR).

