DC Metro Commercial Contractors at Scott-Long Construction complete Sunrise of Countryside renovations

Large generator placement by DC Metro Commercial Construction team Scott-Long at Sunrise of Countyside Senior Living

The team at Scott-Long Construction started 2024 off strong with the completion of renovations at one of the original Sunrise Senior Living Facilities.

Sunrise has been our client since early 1980's. We're proud to have completed many projects together over the years. It's exciting to provide upgrades that keep Sunrise state of the art for seniors.” — John Scott, CEO