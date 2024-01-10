DC Metro Commercial Contractors at Scott-Long Construction complete Sunrise of Countryside renovations
DC Metro Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Construction logo
The team at Scott-Long Construction started 2024 off strong with the completion of renovations at one of the original Sunrise Senior Living Facilities.
Sunrise has been our client since early 1980's. We're proud to have completed many projects together over the years. It's exciting to provide upgrades that keep Sunrise state of the art for seniors.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repeat clients are a point of pride for the DC Metro commercial construction team at Scott-Long Construction. It shows that businesses trust and are satisfied with the work completed.
— John Scott, CEO
Recently, Scott-Long Construction finished the first phase of a multi-phase occupied renovation to one of the original Sunrise Senior Living communities, Sunrise of Countryside in Sterling, VA. The architect for this project was Moseley Architects.
Completing well-timed renovations at senior living facilities ensures that the residents are able to maintain a high-quality standard of living while receiving the best care. Achieving this goal requires an expert hand because renovations are typically done while residents are living in the facility. Special considerations for safety must be made.
The renovations at Sunrise of Countryside began in the spring of 2023. The upgrades, which are in preparation for a major renovation, included a new generator, a new spa, security, and toilets.
“Sunrise has been a long time client since the early 1980's,” said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “We are proud to have completed many projects [together] over the years. It is exciting to be involved with upgrades that keep Sunrise state of the art for the seniors of today.”
The completion of the upgrades at Sunrise of Countryside show that the DC Metro commercial contractors Scott-Long Construction is able to effectively complete a project in an occupied space. It also illustrates that the company is skilled with maintaining relationships with clients over several decades.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
