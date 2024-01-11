Melissa Peterman Returns to Host the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Feb.. 18th

Melissa Peterman brings her humor and talent to the star-studded MUAHS Awards MUAHS Awards Set for February 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills

Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman to host the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by Ardell, bringing her humor and talent to the star-studded event.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman, currently on CBS #1 Comedy "Young Sheldon" and the executive producer and host of the game show "Person, Place or Thing" for FOX First Run, returns to host the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards, presented by Ardell, bringing her humor and talent to the star-studded event. The MUAHS Awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

Peterman is well-known for portraying ‘Barbra Jean’ on the television series "Reba." She recently co-starred with Lacey Chabert in the Christmas movie "Haul Out the Holly" on the Hallmark Channel and reunited with Reba McEntire in "The Hammer" for Lifetime.

Melissa has hosted several other competition shows including Fox’s "Punchline," CMT’s "The Singing Bee," ABC Family’s "Dancing Fools," and ABC’s "Bet on Your Baby." She competed in Food Network's "Worse Cooks in America" and is a favorite on the Fox game shows "25 Words or Less" and "Pictionary." Peterman created, produced, and starred in a pilot with Valerie Bertinelli and Nicole Sullivan called "Valerie's Hot Dish" and is a frequent guest host on "Access Live" and "Daily POP." Her first televised comedy special, "Melissa Peterman: Am I the Only One?," aired on CMT.

Her additional television credits include ‘Bonnie Wheeler’ in the People Choice Award-winning Freeform series "Baby Daddy," executive producer/star of CMT's "Working Class," "Retired at 35," "Surviving Suburbia," "Rita Rocks," "Just Shoot Me," "Cedric," "American Dad" and Disney’s "Sydney to the Max," and "Dusty Peacock."

Peterman made her feature film debut in the Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning movie "Fargo." Other film credits include "40 Is the New Dead," "Here Comes the Boom," and "Dirty Politics." She has toured with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack. A long-standing guest of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Melissa has hosted the "Sing-A-Long Sound of Music" at the Hollywood Bowl since 2004. She also hosts the LA Phil’s annual "Holiday Sing-Along" at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on "Rocky," "Star Trek," "Mask," and "Raging Bull," will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on "Driving Miss Daisy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Hocus Pocus 2"; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hairstylist known for her work on "Star Trek: Nemesis," "Blade," and "Good Times," will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Returning as producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org

The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

For photos, CLICK HERE

Check out the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards: Twitter Instagram. TikTok Facebook, YouTube

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars on stage, screen, television, and the internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials, “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions, and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops, and training for members and others interested in the field, to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org.

# # #

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

cheri@publicity4all.com • andy@publicity4all.com • 818.760.8995

MUAHS AWARDS CONTACT:

Susan Cabral-Ebert • submissions.muahs@gmail.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com • 310.207.4410

2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • marley.wittuck@gmail.com