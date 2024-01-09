Saskatchewan Labour Market Remains Historically Strong

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2024

In 2023, the Annual Average Unemployment Rate Was Second Lowest Among Provinces at 4.8 Per Cent

Statistic Canada's annual labour force statistics show that Saskatchewan continued to grow a strong and engaged labour force last year.

Saskatchewan had the second-lowest annual average unemployment rate among the provinces at 4.8 per cent, which was well-below the national unemployment rate of 5.4 per cent. The province had 592,000 people employed in 2023, an increase of 10,700, or 1.8 per cent, from 2022, and its working-age population (age 15 and over) reached an all-time historical high with 924,400.

Full-time employment increased to 489,000 in 2023, with 2.4 per cent more people working in full-time jobs compared to 2022.

"Once again, Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate our economic strength through significant growth in our labour force in 2023," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Enabling job growth that supports Saskatchewan's economy and its people is critical to building a province that provides a high quality of life for everyone. The data reflects the work the government is undertaking to address labour force shortages and maximize growth potential to ensure Saskatchewan residents have access to even more employment opportunities."

Saskatchewan is on track to reach its goal of 100,000 new jobs by the end of 2030.

In 2023, the largest job gains year-over-year were reported in:

Professional, scientific and technical services, up 5,600;

Educational services, up 4,000; and

Transportation and warehousing, up 3,100.

Regionally, the largest employment gains were in Regina, up by 6,400, and Saskatoon, which increased by 5,500 from a year ago.

With the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to building a broad based labour force, the province recorded all-time historical highs for off-reserve Indigenous youth employment (aged 15-24) reaching 12,500, and overall female employment reaching 275,400.

