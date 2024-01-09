2023 Clubroot Distribution in Saskatchewan

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan released the 2023 Saskatchewan Clubroot Distribution Map outlining the rural municipalities (RMs) where clubroot has been identified since the province started it's clubroot survey in 2018.

No new visible clubroot symptoms were recorded through the clubroot monitoring program in 2023, while the clubroot pathogen was detected in one new field through DNA-based testing. Adding these results to previous years, the total number of commercial fields with visible clubroot symptoms remains at 82. However, the number of commercial fields identified to have the clubroot pathogen through DNA testing rises from 42 to 43.

"This map is an important tool for producers and specialists alike, ensuring they have the information needed to make the best decisions for their operations," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "While clubroot remains present in Saskatchewan, we thank producers for allowing testing and utilizing the resources available to effectively manage clubroot."

In 2023, over 500 fields were examined with producers' permission. One component of the clubroot monitoring program is the soil testing bags available free to producers and industry agronomists. SaskCanola, select RMs, and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) helped distribute the soil testing bags, with SaskCanola paying for the tests.

"As we navigate the evergreen landscape of biosecurity, investing in clubroot testing continues to raise awareness and support mitigation," SaskCanola Chair Keith Fournier said. "SaskCanola remains dedicated to investing levy dollars into clubroot-related research to protect canola's sustainability as a core crop into the future."

Clubroot, a soil-borne disease, prevents plants from getting the nutrients they need by attacking their roots. Being soil-borne, it is imperative to know where clubroot exists to limit its spread. By proactively monitoring clubroot in Saskatchewan, the Government of Saskatchewan is working with producers and other industry partners to minimize its impact, contributing to healthy plants, high yield crops, and a prosperous Saskatchewan.

