World Premiere of ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ Documentary to be held at Jewish Nevada Film Festival January 27, 2024

Nevada’s streaming service Sunn Stream announces their new “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary’s World Premiere and release date is January 27, 2024.

The "Symphony of the Holocaust" documentary World Premiere about child prodigy violinist and Holocaust Survivor Shony Alex Braun’s inspiring life and final wish being fulfilled, will be held on January 27, 2024, at the Jewish Nevada Film Festival.

Holocaust Survivor daughter Dinah Braun Griffin expressed her love and admiration for Shony Alex Braun by emphasizing, “My dad was a hero to me. He wrote ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ in his mind while in captivity."

The "Symphony of the Holocaust" documentary will be available starting January 27, 2024, on Nevada’s streaming service SunnStream.com, and on multiple platforms, including Apple TV, IOS, Google Play, Roku, and Amazon on this date.