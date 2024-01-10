World Premiere of ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ Documentary to be held at Jewish Nevada Film Festival January 27, 2024
Nevada’s streaming service Sunn Stream announces their new “Symphony of the Holocaust” documentary’s World Premiere and release date is January 27, 2024.
The "Symphony of the Holocaust" documentary World Premiere about child prodigy violinist and Holocaust Survivor Shony Alex Braun’s inspiring life and final wish being fulfilled, will be held on January 27, 2024, at the Jewish Nevada Film Festival.
Holocaust Survivor daughter Dinah Braun Griffin expressed her love and admiration for Shony Alex Braun by emphasizing, “My dad was a hero to me. He wrote ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ in his mind while in captivity."
The "Symphony of the Holocaust" documentary will be available starting January 27, 2024, on Nevada’s streaming service SunnStream.com, and on multiple platforms, including Apple TV, IOS, Google Play, Roku, and Amazon on this date.
Miraculously, Shony Alex Braun survived four concentration camps from May 1944 through April 29, 1945. Shony was only 13 years old when he was separated from his mother and sister, who were murdered. Shony spent his 14th birthday in captivity, and was ordered to carry the dead bodies to the crematorium while in captivity. Shony believes that he survived Dachau by playing the violin for the Nazis. Sadly, Shony’s father and brother were also murdered in the death camps.
After World War II, Shony and his wife Shari Mendelovits (also a Holocaust Survivor) met while recovering from wounds in a hospital. It was “love at first site”, and the couple later rebuilt a new life in Los Angeles with an inspiring music career. With Shari as his manager, Shony composed 200 plus melodies, and had many live performances, donated time and talents at charity events and performed for President Ronald Reagan with “Bridges For Peace” at The White House. The couple focused their lives on “joy” and “forgiveness”. Sadly, Shony died from pneumonia in 2002 before fulfilling his final wish.
What makes this Sunn Stream “Original” film different from previous interviews with Shony Alex Braun is that it extends this Holocaust Survivor’s story with a new chapter with Shony’s final wish being fulfilled in 2023. Almost 80 years after the liberation, Shony’s daughter Dinah Braun Griffin goes on a bittersweet journey to first locate her father’s prized violin, and then have his final wish fulfilled by having his “Symphony of the Holocaust” played on his violin at the Auschwitz-Birkenau gates in Poland – the very gates where Shony was separated from his family at age 13. Shony’s hope was to bring beauty to a place where so many families lost loved ones.
When asked “Who was Shony Braun?”, daughter Dinah Braun Griffin expressed her love and admiration by emphasizing, “My dad was a hero to me. He wrote ‘Symphony of the Holocaust’ in his mind while in captivity. After immigrating and becoming a U.S. citizen, dad wrote and performed his 17-minute symphony first in Los Angeles in 1988, which was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in music.”
Award-Winning Director Greg DeHart emphasizes, “We hope this film resonates with people because it is a universal story across cultures and time periods about a unique triumph. We have an Armenian violinist Erik Ghukasyan fulfilling a Jewish Holocaust survivor’s dream. Shony’s daughter, Dinah married a Christian, and Shony’s former violin restorer and good friend, was German.”
On a rainy day filled with many emotions, Dinah and her family stand bravely while Armenian Violinist Erik Ghukasyan plays Shony’s violin and “Symphony of the Holocaust” at the Auschwitz-Birkenau gates.
EVENT INFORMATION:
What: World Premiere of “Symphony of the Holocaust” Documentary
Where: Jewish Nevada Film Festival, Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino-Resort (4321 W. Flamingo Rd)
When: 7:00pm, followed by a Q and A with Emmy and IDA Award-Winning Director Greg DeHart and members of Shony Alex Braun’s family
Website: https://www.jewishnevada.org/filmfestival
WHERE to WATCH via Sunn Stream:
“Symphony of the Holocaust” (2024, Sunn Stream)
https://www.sunnstream.com/symphony
MOVIE TRAILER
New “Symphony of the Holocaust” Documentary Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QA0b4GAvOXI
ABOUT SUNN STREAM: Sunn Stream is more than a streaming platform — it’s a journey into hallowed halls of untold stories. Formed in August 2022, Sunn Stream was created as a community of human content providers offering personal growth, great music and exceptional entertainment. Many creators today lack points of distribution, so Sunn Stream will create and distribute its own offerings without resorting to artificial intelligence for content creation. More than anything, Sunn Stream is your place to get lost in a spell-binding selection of movies, documentaries, and shows. And when the credits roll, the fun is just beginning. https://www.sunnstream.com
ABOUT GREG DEHART (Los Angeles, California): Emmy and IDA Award-Winning Filmmaker Greg DeHart has over 60 documentary and non-fiction film/tv credits, including the most recent project, “Symphony of the Holocaust” (2023). Greg's shows have won numerous other film festival and industry awards, airing on HBO, History, Discovery, National Geographic, Travel, and A&E, to name a few. Greg’s diverse resume includes shows and series on food, technology, travel, human rights, and many other genres. DeHart’s “One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp” (HBO), won a 2014 Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program, as well as several other awards. “S-21: Inside Pol Pot’s Secret Prison” exposed the horrors behind the walls of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge notorious prison, garnering two Emmy nominations and the prestigious International Documentary Association Award for Best Episode in a Continuing Series. Most recently, Greg was the show runner for the documentary series, “Babies Behind Bars”, and the director for The Weather Channel’s new series, “SOS: How to Survive”. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1423520
“Symphony of the Holocaust” Documentary Trailer