Five Sigma and Odie Pet Insurance Partner to Drive Innovation and Efficiency in Claims Management
An innovative wellness-first, tech-enabled company specializing in pet insurance selects tech claims solution to elevate pet insurance claims management
Leveraging Five Sigma's robust capabilities we're able to deploy impactful automation & analytics to our claims process without losing the reassuring human touch our claims teams bring to our members.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, a pioneer in cloud-native claims management solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Odie Pet Insurance, a full-service pet health insurance company on a mission to democratize pet insurance and remove the financial burden for pet owners by providing greater coverage flexibility and affordable premiums. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in reimagining pet insurance claims processes and enhancing operational excellence across the industry.
— Miles Thorson, Co-Founder and CEO at Odie Pet Insurance
Five Sigma's innovative Claims Management System is tailored specifically for property & casualty insurance companies and uniquely aligns with Odie Pet Insurance's mission to redefine the pet insurance landscape. This partnership is built on the shared goal of leveraging technology to simplify and enhance claims operations while delivering unparalleled experiences to pet owners.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Odie Pet Insurance to bring a new era of efficiency and innovation to pet insurance claims management," stated Oded Barak, CEO and Co-founder of Five Sigma. "Our vertical SaaS claims solution combined with Odie's visionary approach will reshape how pet insurance claims are handled, offering streamlined processes, intelligent automation, and data-driven insights."
Through this partnership, Five Sigma's end-to-end claims solution will enhance Odie Pet Insurance’s digital platform by connecting policyholders, veterinary professionals, and a comprehensive pet insurance ecosystem. Leveraging historical and real-time data, the collaboration will further Odie’s mission of providing simplified access to vital and relevant pet care services, optimizing performance, streamlining workflows, and providing valuable insights for exceptional customer experiences.
Teaming up with Five Sigma is a natural fit for our vision to elevate our insureds' customer experience, " said Miles Thorson, Co-Founder and CEO at Odie Pet Insurance. "By leveraging Five Sigma's robust capabilities, we're able to deploy impactful automations and analytics to our claims process without losing the reassuring human touch that our claims teams bring to our members.”
This partnership signifies a shared dedication to advancing the pet insurance industry through technological innovation and strategic collaboration. Both Five Sigma and Odie Pet Insurance are committed to reshaping pet insurance claims practices to better cater to the evolving needs of pet owners and veterinary professionals.
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, vertical SaaS claims management solution designed specifically for property & casualty insurers to modernize their claims handling and create high-performing claims organizations. Our data-driven platform leverages advanced data modeling and Native AI to drive operational efficiency and business excellence. Five Sigma’s end-to-end solution optimizes claims processing with intelligent automation, provides data-driven recommendations to enhance adjuster decision-making, and delivers valuable insights to inform business strategies. Five Sigma enables insurers to maximize their potential, create high-performing claims organizations, reduce loss costs, maintain compliance, and provide exceptional customer experience. For more information, visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com
About Odie Pet Insurance
Odie Pet Insurance is a national pet health insurance brand founded with a revolutionary spirit and caregiving goal to provide all dog and cat owners access to essential pet care services through a centralized digital hub. Leveraging its technology-enabled platform, Odie simplifies access to vital pet care services for strategic partners – expanding reach, revenue streams, and product portfolios.
