Veygo by Admiral Elevates Claims Handling Experience with Five Sigma's Cutting-Edge Software as a Service Solution
Admiral Group subsidiary partners with Five Sigma’s Claims Management Solution to provide customers with a modern digital experience and quick claims resolution
By leveraging our SaaS claims management solution and robust API framework, Veygo will be able to offer their customers faster claim resolution times and an enhanced digital experience.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, a renowned leader in SaaS claims management solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Veygo by Admiral, Admiral Group’s short-term car insurance business. Veygo has selected Five Sigma from Claim Technology's insurtech marketplace to revolutionise its claims management process. This collaboration empowers Veygo to deliver an exceptional customer experience by dramatically reducing claims handling time.
Five Sigma's built-in omnichannel communication tool facilitates direct interaction with policyholders through phone, email, SMS, and live video, all within the claim interface. The automation and streamlining of these measures allow Veygo's claims team to focus on providing faster, more accurate, and personalised service.
Ian Edwards, Chief Operating Officer and Transformation Director at Veygo by Admiral, shared his thoughts, saying, "We were looking for a partner to help us reinvent the claims experience for both our customers and claims handlers. Our vision aligned perfectly with Five Sigma and Claim Technology’s mindset and technology, and we are thrilled to partner with them to deliver a seamless and superior claims experience for our customers."
Oded Barak, CEO and co-founder of Five Sigma expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with Veygo to provide a solution that allows them to build a claims operating model for the digital world. By leveraging our SaaS claims management solution and robust API framework, Veygo will be able to offer their customers faster claim resolution times and an enhanced digital experience."
The successful integration of Five Sigma's SaaS claims management solutions with Veygo's policy offerings was made possible through the First Notice Of Loss (FNOL) and payment integrations provided by Claim Technology, a claims automation company that offers no-code automation tools and insurtech APIs.
Michael Lewis, CEO of Claim Technology, commented, "Claim Technology is delighted to have supported Five Sigma and Veygo in delivering a unique and innovative claims management solution. Our industry-leading technology has enabled a fast and efficient FNOL and payment integration process, helping to streamline the claims process."
About Veygo by Admiral
Veygo is an insurance provider set up in 2017. It specialises in short-term car insurance, including insurance for those learning to drive and customers who want to borrow a family member or friend’s car. Its purpose is to “Empower customers with the freedom to drive” to “Drive progress. Create change.”
About Claim Technology
Claim Technology helps insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and Brokers re-imagine claims. Our no-code/low-code design studio, cloud apps, and insurtech APIs empower operations and IT teams to rapidly automate in the cloud with plugins to a marketplace of 70 AI insurtechs. For more information, please visit: www.claimtechnology.co.uk
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven claims management solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjusters’ decision-making processes, and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs, and self-insured companies use Five Sigma’s CMS to modernise their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance, and improve their customers’ experience. With Five Sigma, insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs, and self-insured companies can modernise their claims management, reduce claims losses, ensure compliance, and provide an exceptional customer experience.
For more information, please visit: Five Sigma.com
