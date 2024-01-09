January 9, 2024

In anticipation of a winter storm expected to create hazardous driving conditions during tomorrow morning's commute, Governor Janet Mills has delayed the opening of all State of Maine offices tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 until 12:00 noon.

"With snow, rain, and wind expected to impact much of Maine tomorrow, I encourage all Maine people to drive carefully and cautiously during their commute," said Governor Mills. "Please be sure to give plow trucks, utility crews, and emergency first responders plenty of space as they work to keep us safe."

The storm system arriving in Maine late Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain and snow and high winds that will impact much of the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that heavy rain combined with snowmelt, frozen ground, and drains clogged by snow from last weekend's snowfall could lead to flooding. Northern and Downeast Maine are expected to receive wet, heavy, snow that could turn to freezing rain and sleet in time for the morning commute. Tuesday evening's storm will also bring significant, damaging winds that will likely lead to power outages. The NWS has issued a high wind warning for coastal Maine, and a Hurricane Force Wind warning for the waters off of Downeast Maine.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe. Yesterday, MEMA issued a list of recommendations to help Maine people prepare for the storm.