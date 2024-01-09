2024 in Philly: The Biggest Events, Festivals & Exhibitions (So Far)

PHILADELPHIA, January 9, 2024 – The City of Brotherly Love is a year-round destination for mouthwatering food, good times and all-around revelry, including fun festivals, major concerts and brand-new exhibitions.

With so many upcoming events, Visit Philadelphia assembled a handy season-by-season look at 2024, providing the need-to-know details on major happenings. This list of the biggest events, festivals and exhibitions in Greater Philadelphia this year is a guide for what’s to come, offering plenty of story ideas.

The first few months bring the return of perennial Philly faves — including the Philadelphia Auto Show and the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center — and a larger-than-life sports entertainment spectacle in the form of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The warmer months mean festival season, and the good times roll with massive food, culture and art festivals, from the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival and ODUNDE Festival to the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival and BlackStar Film Festival.

Throughout the year, some of the biggest names in music take to Philly stages, including Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, The Rolling Stones and many more. Plus, look forward to stunning Broadway productions of shows like Frozen, Mamma Mia! and Hadestown.

And once the leaves get crunchy, look to both new and classic fall happenings like the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta and the Philadelphia Marathon.

A guide to 2024 events that have been announced so far is below. Coverage note: Event dates and details can change at any time. Please confirm updates with event organizers and/or official event sites.

Winter 2024

Lunar New Year Celebrations in Philadelphia

January and February 2024 (dates vary by event)

Philadelphia will usher in the Year of the Dragon with lively festivals, explosive performances, authentic vendor marketplaces and more. This year’s highlights include:

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents: Lunar New Year at the Kimmel Center : The Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes the Lunar New Year with a rich and colorful concert at the Kimmel Center, featuring traditional Chinese folk songs plus flute, violin and piano performances (January 12, 2024).

CultureFest! Lunar New Year at the Penn Museum : Learn about Asian cultural traditions and scoop up holiday treasures at the Lunar New Year edition of the Penn Museum’s signature CultureFest! series. The event features music, performances, family activities, vendors and more (January 27, 2024).

Chinese New Year Celebration at Franklin Square : Historic Franklin Square celebrates the holiday with Chinese New Year craft activities for the whole family. ( Tip : Wear red for discounts!) (February 10, 2024).

Lunar New Year at Dilworth Park : Dilworth Park celebrates the New Year with Chinese dancers, the traditional prancing lion and a special pay-as-you-go food menu at Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin (February 17, 2024).

Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

January 13-21, 2024

One of the can’t-miss winter events in Philly each year, the Philadelphia Auto Show takes over the Pennsylvania Convention Center when it returns for its 122nd year. The massive exhibition features hundreds of vehicles on display (with most major vehicle manufacturers represented), test-drive opportunities both outside and inside the Convention Center, and more. Attendees get an up-close look at the industry’s newest model year fleets along with concept, classic, luxury and exotic cars — and even have the opportunity to climb behind the wheel of some.

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

January 20 – March 24, 2024

The horticultural minds at Longwood Gardens prove winter is more than stark, bare trees with their annual Winter Wonder exhibit. In the Conservatory, Streptocarpus, Saintpaulia and Clerodendrum schmidtii fill up the space in purple and white while hundreds of orchids bloom magnificently. Outdoors, the gardens’ 400 acres pop with yellow and orange witch hazel, while winter grasses provide texture to the landscape.

Center City District Restaurant Week

Various locations including Forsythia, 233 Chestnut Street

January 21 – February 3, 2024

Delicious deals are on the menu at more than 90 restaurants in Center City during this can’t-miss twice-a-year restaurant week. Enjoy a fixed dinner menu for just $45 a pop (or $60 at select locations), or grab a two-course lunch (also at select locations) for just $20. Check out the Center City District website for a full list of participating restaurants.

Major Winter Concerts in Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Dates vary by concert

The show must go on and Philly has an impressive list of can’t-miss concerts this winter. The lineup includes:

Madonna at the Wells Fargo Center (January 25, 2024)

Playboi Carti at the Wells Fargo Center (February 6, 2024)

Andrea Bocelli at the Wells Fargo Center (rescheduled date) (February 21, 2024)

Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick at the Wells Fargo Center (February 29, 2024)

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Sting at the Kimmel Center (March 8-9, 2024)

Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jahiem and K. Michelle at The Liacouras Center (March 17, 2024)

Mrs. Doubtfire at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

February 6-18, 2024 (select dates)

This stage adaptation of the classic Robin Williams film sees a divorced father and out-of-work-actor going to great lengths to see his children. Transforming himself into a silly but stern Scottish nanny, he learns some hard truths about what it means to be a family — while generating plenty of laughs along the way.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Through Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The 30th annual Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest keeps the fun going into 2024. There’s an NHL-sized ice skating rink (book times in advance), illuminated Ferris wheel, games on the boardwalk, and pay-as-you-go seasonal treats and hot drinks next to a toasty fire pit, in quaint cabins or at the Rinkside Lounge (reservations required).

Legacy Reclaimed: A 7th Ward Tribute Walking Tour

Tours depart from Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 419 S. 6th Street

Through February 23, 2024 (Saturdays only)

A new art and history exploration, Legacy Reclaimed: A 7th Ward Tribute honors the lives — and lesser-known history — of the 19th-century Black residents of Philadelphia’s old 7th Ward, an important part of the Underground Railroad and Great Migration, and former home to 15,000 Black residents including Octavius V. Catto and W. E. B. Du Bois. As part of the event, a 90-minute guided 7th Ward Tribute Walking Tour (Saturdays at 11 a.m.) takes participants to nearly a dozen neighborhood sites, including new art installations and several homes and businesses. Tours leave from Mother Bethel AME Church Fellowship Hall. Can’t make a guided tour? Grab a self-guided tour map.

Winter in Franklin Square

Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

Through Sunday, February 25, 2024 (dates vary by attraction)

Wintry fun continues at festive Franklin Square with a few more weeks of seasonal outdoor fun and games. This is the last chance to play a round at Chilly Philly Mini Golf, Center City’s only outdoor miniature golf course, with 18 holes of merry lights, holiday music and iconic winter characters (through January 28, 2024).

Also fun to see is the free nightly Electrical Spectacle Light Show, illuminating the square every half-hour with seasonal songs and choreographed light displays, and the friendly competition of street curling — a combination of curling and tabletop shuffleboard — both open through February 25. Tickets are required for mini-golf and street curling.

The Art of the Brick at The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street

February 17 – September 2, 2024

Returning to The Franklin Institute for the first time since 2015, The Art of the Brick displays more than 100 works all made completely of LEGOs — from recreations of masterworks like Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to original works of LEGO sculpture, including a 20-foot-long T. rex dinosaur skeleton. Every piece in the hugely impressive display is the handiwork of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, the first artist ever to create an exhibition of LEGO art.

Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington’s Tent at the Museum of the American Revolution

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

February 17, 2024 – January 5, 2025

In this brand-new exhibition, rare documents, inspired works of art and historical objects paint a fuller picture of Washington’s Headquarters Tent — the Museum of the American Revolution’s signature artifact. The tent served as the battlefield sleeping and office quarters for General George Washington during the Revolutionary War, and the exhibition tells the stories of the many individuals who worked to preserve and pass down this vital symbol of the American republic.

African American Children’s Book Fair at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

Saturday, February 3, 2024 | 1-4 p.m.

The 32nd Annual African American Children’s Book Fair — one of the oldest and largest events for African American children’s books in the country — returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in early February. The free event features nationally recognized authors and illustrators, enriching children’s books, and literacy activities that promote the power and joy of reading.

Philly Home and Garden Show at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks

February 23-25, 2024

This annual event draws 300-plus exhibitors, speakers and home-design experts out to Montco for three days of activities and showcases. Specialists in gardening, landscaping, interior design, architecture, construction and more set up shop to answer questions and offer inspiration. New additions this year include the Whiskey Backyard, featuring drink samples, games and BBQ, as well as a range of Make It, Take It workshops. Tickets are required.

Philadelphia Ballet: Giselle at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

February 29 – March 10, 2024

A beloved early Romantic ballet, this production from the Philadelphia Ballet tells the ghostly tale of Giselle, a young peasant who falls in love with a disguised nobleman — then haunts him in the afterlife.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

March 2-10, 2024

The nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event brings a stunning display of flower power to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Featuring a different theme each year (this year: “United by Flowers”), the annual indoor event brings immersive walk-through gardens, picture-perfect arrangements and beautiful blooms to Center City just in time for spring.

Winter at Dilworth Park

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street

Through Sunday, March 17, 2024 (dates vary by attraction)

There’s still plenty of time to experience Winter at Dilworth Park as the public plaza just outside City Hall hosts its popular annual winter wonderland. Offerings include ice skating (BYO or rentals available) for an up-to-90-minute skating session at the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink (best to make reservations in advance); comfort food, quick bites, beer and cocktails in the ski chalet-style Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin (both through February 25, 2024); and gorgeous topiaries and plant beds on display in The Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn (through March 17, 2024).

Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me at the Barnes Foundation

Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

March 3 – May 19, 2024

Best known as the art director of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar (from 1934 to 1959), Alexey Brodovitch shaped the magazine’s modern aesthetic and inspired the works of countless photographers around the world. This new art exhibition at the Barnes Foundation highlights Brodovitch’s major (and often overlooked) contributions.

Spring 2024

Disney’s Frozen at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

March 21 – April 7, 2024 (select dates)

Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the rest of the beloved characters from Disney’s smash-hit animated film take the stage at the Academy of Music for this stunning Broadway production. Snowy special effects and intricate costumes complement the soaring score that many know by heart.

Major Spring Concerts in Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Dates vary by concert

Philly brings the noise this spring with big concerts by even bigger names. Coming up on stage:

Jo Koy at the Wells Fargo Center (March 22, 2024)

Nicki Minaj at the Wells Fargo Center (March 29, 2024)

AJR at the Wells Fargo Center (April 3, 2024)

Bad Bunny at the Wells Fargo Center (April 19, 2024)

Melanie Martinez at the Wells Fargo Center (June 3, 2024)

Chris Stapleton at Freedom Mortage Pavillion (June 6, 2024)

The Rolling Stones at Lincoln Financial Field (June 11, 2024)

Wrestlemania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

April 6-7, 2024

Friday Night Smackdown & 2024 WWE Hall of Fame at the Wells Fargo Center (April 5, 2024)

NXT Stand & Deliver at the Wells Fargo Center (April 6, 2024)

WWE Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Center (April 8, 2024)

Hadestown at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

April 10-14, 2024

This wildly successful, transformative work by Anaïs Mitchell intertwines the love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone. The vibrant, hopeful musical won an impressive eight Tony Awards in 2019, and the 2020 Grammy for best musical theater album.

The Chef Conference

Various locations including The Study at University City, 20 S. 33rd Street

April 12-15, 2024

Sponsored by Visit Philadelphia in partnership with Resy, this conference of culinary minds brings some of the country’s best chefs and food experts to Philly. The four-day event features hospitality panels, culinary collabs at top restaurants, and big-name speakers, including TV host and travel writer Andrew Zimmern, Top Chef judge and producer Gail Simmons, and many more.

Opera Philadelphia: Madame Butterfly at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

April 26 – May 5, 2024

Opera Philadelphia brings Giacomo Puccini’s iconic three-act opera to life. The heartbreaking story follows the lovelorn Butterfly — a young geisha named Cio-Cio-San — as she awaits the return of her absent American husband, U.S. Navy Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton.

Opening Day: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Thursday, March 28, 2024

After last year’s tough World Series run, Bryce Harper and the Fightin’ Phils return to the Bank with a home opener against former NLDS rival the Atlanta Braves.

African American History & Culture Showcase at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

March 30-31, 2024

This free annual event, spanning two full days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, celebrates the important contributions of African Americans throughout history. What to expect: private exhibits never before seen in museums, documentary films, historical reenactments, panel discussions, lectures, workshops, poetry readings, theatrical performances and historical concerts.

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Main Street

Sunday, April 21, 2024 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dozens of food trucks and neighborhood restaurants line Manayunk’s Main Street during this big foodie event, dishing out everything from BBQ and sweet treats to wine and craft beer. Also on site: local vendors and live performances on two music stages. The festival is free to attend with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Penn Relays at Franklin Field

Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd Street

April 25-27, 2024

As the world’s first, longest-running and most widely recognized track meet, the Penn Relays features a massive three-day festival each year at the University of Pennsylvania’s historic Franklin Field. The event includes heated competitions between the nation’s top high school, college and professional runners, along with a Carnival Village full of music, parties, merch and apparel stalls, and food and drink vendors.

The Philadelphia Show

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

April 25-28, 2024

One of the nation’s leading art and design fairs returns to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the third time in its 60-plus years. Staged on the museum’s East Terrace, the show features over 40 U.S. exhibitors specializing in fine art, collectible design and antiques.

Fan Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

May 3-5, 2024

Originally known as Wizard World, Fan Expo is the meeting of all things genre, from sci-fi and horror to anime and cosplay. Exhibitors include comics creators, independent artists and game developers. Plus: celebrity Q&As, fan club presentations, hands-on workshops and screening rooms.

Philly Tech Week

Various locations throughout Philadelphia

May 3-11, 2024

Featuring both virtual and IRL events, Philly Tech Week celebrates technology and innovation within the Greater Philadelphia region. Past events included expos, music fests, networking events, coding and gaming sessions, and, of course, parties.

Mother’s Day Gospel Celebration at The Liacouras Center

The Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad Street

Sunday, May 12, 2024 | 4 p.m.

This concert features some of today’s biggest names in gospel music. Donnie McClurkin, The Clark Sisters, Ricky Dillard and more put on a powerful show celebrating mothers, daughters and matriarchs of all generations. For those looking to upgrade the experience, purchase a seat at the pre-show supper.

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

South 9th Street Italian Market, 919 S. 9th Street

May 18-19, 2024

Famous for its delectable cuisine, the South 9th Street Italian Market puts on a boisterous weekend of food and culture, including craft vendors, live music, game tournaments and the very-Philly greased-pole-climbing contest. But the real spotlight? The food, of course. The market is the place to be for great deals on homemade sausages, decadent cannoli, imported cheeses, cappuccino, fresh pasta and more.

Mary Cassatt at Work at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

May 18 – September 8, 2024

This new exhibition celebrating Pennsylvania-born impressionist artist Mary Cassatt explores gender, labor and feminine agency through over 130 prints, paintings and pastels. Also included: new findings about the advanced processes and materials Cassatt used in the early 20th century. This is the first major showing of Cassatt’s life’s work in over 25 years.

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

Devon Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

May 23 – June 2, 2024

The country’s oldest and largest event of its kind features equestrian disciplines, outdoor exhibitions, special events and an old-fashioned country fair — with nearly 60 vendors — all at the Devon Show Grounds.

Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival

Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

May 26 – July 7, 2024

Film buffs can find works by established and emerging Latino filmmakers at the annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival. The lineup includes feature films, shorts, animations, web series and documentaries, along with workshops and discussions.

ODUNDE Festival

Centered at South Street & South 23rd Street

June 2-9, 2024

The country’s largest Black and African cultural festival — now in its 49th year and drawing nearly 500,000 attendees — brings an authentic taste of Africa to South Philadelphia. ODUNDE begins with a week of events and culminates on Sunday, June 9, 2024 with an outdoor festival featuring dozens of vendors, live music and performances, and pay-as-you-go African, Caribbean and soul food dishes.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut Street

June 7-9, 2024

This popular twice-a-year event — the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country (97 years strong in 2024) — returns to the perimeter of Rittenhouse Square and features works by more than 140 professional artists specializing in media ranging from sculpture to paintings.

Summer 2024

Funny Girl at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

July 16-28, 2024

A love letter to the world of theater, this beloved musical features an updated songbook from Harvey Fierstein, which includes classics like Don’t Rain On My Parade, People and I’m the Greatest Star.

Manayunk Arts Festival

Main Street

June 22-23, 2024

Running along Main Street in Philly’s Manayunk neighborhood, the two-day Manayunk Arts Festival is designed to impress. The fest features pay-as-you-go food, live music on stage, a juried art competition, and over 300 artists and vendors from around the country.

Major Summer Concerts in Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Dates vary by concert

Things heat up in the City of Brotherly Love with concerts all summer long. Big names include:

Tim McGraw at the Wells Fargo Center (June 20, 2024)

Olivia Rodrigo at the Wells Fargo Center (July 19, 2024)

Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band at Citizens Bank Park (July 23, 2024)

Blink-182 at the Wells Fargo Center (July 26, 2024)

Tate McRae at The Mann Center (August 14, 2024)

New Kids on the Block at The Mann Center (August 15, 2024)

Pink at Lincoln Financial Field (August 18, 2024)

Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park (August 21 & 23, 2024)

BlackStar Film Festival

Locations TBA

August 1-4, 2024

The BlackStar Film Festival returns for its 13th year, showcasing films by Black, Brown and Indigenous artists from around the world. The event highlights feature films, shorts, documentaries, panel discussions and parties at venues citywide.

Mamma Mia! at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

August 6-11, 2024

Featuring the infectious music of ABBA, this feel-good, mother-daughter musical transports audiences to a gorgeous Greek island as a soon-to-be bride searches for her father on the eve of her wedding.

33rd Annual Ukrainian Folk Festival at the Ukrainian American Sports Center

Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales

Sunday, August 25, 2024 | Noon-8 p.m.

Ukrainian folk music and dance, authentic food (including barbecue), and traditional arts and crafts are hallmarks of the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales, returning for its 33rd year in late summer. Tickets are required (sold at the gate) and a portion of proceeds go toward humanitarian aid for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square

September 7-8, 2024

The “Mushroom Capital of the World” is just outside of Philadelphia. To celebrate its unusual claim to fame, the charming town of Kennett Square hosts a two-day Mushroom Festival every September, full of fungi-themed food, live music, special exhibits, chef demonstrations and family-friendly activities.

Doylestown Arts Festival

East State & North Main Streets, Doylestown

September 7-8, 2024

Spotlighting the bustling arts scene in Bucks County, the free-to-attend Doylestown Arts Festival is a two-day juried art showcase along the streets of Doylestown. For the festival’s 33rd anniversary, attendees can expect over 150 artists specializing in various media, art demonstrations, five stages of live music and a vast food court. New this year: On September 8, 2024, festivalgoers can witness high-speed bike races by cyclists from the Bucks County Classic.

Fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

Rittenhouse Square, Walnut Street & South 18th Street

September 20-22, 2024

The fall edition of this twice-a-year event — the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country — brings paintings, glassware, sketches and more to Rittenhouse Square for an outdoor gallery featuring work by talented artists and crafters. The event’s official website will share upcoming details about featured artists.

Fall 2024

Savannah Bananas at Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Saturday, September 21, 2024 | 7 p.m.

The TikTok-famous baseballers take the field in South Philly for nine innings of trick pitches, choreographed dances and epic entrances.

Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sunday, September 29, 2024 | Noon-6 p.m.

¡Wepa! Thousands of spectators line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for this annual parade and celebration of Latino culture. More than 1,500 marchers make their way down the parkway each year, featuring traditional Latino music, dance performances, floats and more.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (POST)

Various studios and galleries in Philadelphia (TBA)

October 19-20 and 26-27, 2024

Hundreds of artists and community spaces open their doors to the public during Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (POST), an annual tradition that seeks to make workshops, galleries and other creative spaces more accessible. Studios west of Broad Street are open October 19 and 20, 2024; studios east of Broad Street are open October 26 and 27, 2024.

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

Kelly Drive & Fountain Green Drive

October 26-27, 2024

Rowers of all levels — high school, college, elite and world champions — converge on the Schuylkill River for the two-day Head of the Schuylkill Regatta. The race winds along Kelly Drive, which offers optimal viewing points and a festive atmosphere featuring food trucks, artisans, athlete meet-and-greets and more.

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

Locations TBA

November 7-17, 2024

Among the largest festivals of its kind, the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival celebrates and showcases the stories of Asians and Pacific Islanders in film, performance art, music and other creative expressions during its multi-day run and during special events throughout the year.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

November 15-17, 2024

Museum-quality handmade jewelry, textiles and mixed media are on display and for sale during this juried show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Now in its 48th year, the show features 195 artists representing 13 different categories of art and design.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

November 22-24, 2024

One of the country’s premier — and most scenic — running events sends thousands of athletes through historic Center City, past the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Boathouse Row, while spectators (some with cheeky signs) cheer them on. The weekend often includes an 8K race, a half-marathon, a Children’s Run and more.

Philadelphia’s 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Thursday, November 28, 2024

The nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade — celebrating its 105th year — brings larger-than-life floats, spectacular marching bands, dazzling dancers, A-listers and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

