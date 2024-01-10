Longbow Advantage and Connors Group Partner to Offer Unparalleled Supply Chain Solutions for Labor Management
This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to offer customers comprehensive data visibility and supply chain solutions for labor management.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus Extended Warehouse and Labor Management Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced a new partnership with Connors Group, a strategic management consulting firm and leading provider of productivity, business engineering and workforce management solutions.
This partnership combines Connors Group's extensive proficiency in labor management and quantifiable operational enhancements with The Rebus Platform's real-time data and reporting capabilities, presenting customers with an unparalleled opportunity for comprehensive visibility into their data.
This collaboration not only emphasizes the critical role of labor standards in maximizing warehouse profitability but also addresses the evolving needs of labor customers. Specifically, for those maturing in their labor journey and looking to advance employee engagement with more meaningful coaching, this partnership recognizes the importance of evolving labor strategies as warehousing strategies mature, allowing Rebus customers to transition to discrete standards more seamlessly. The result is a dynamic solution that adapts to the evolving landscape of warehouse operations, ensuring sustained efficiency and profitability.
“Whenever we look at partnership opportunities, they have to provide a clear benefit to our customers,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, COO of Longbow Advantage. “This partnership with Connors Group makes perfect sense both for our customers and for Longbow. For Rebus users who are looking to maximize the value of the platform through the optimization of their warehouses, Connors Group provides the customized labor standards needed to get to that next level. Connors Group has some of the most brilliant labor professionals I’ve ever met, and I’m thrilled to announce this partnership.”
Founded in 2008, Connors Group has forged trusted partnerships with their customers across the globe due to their proven success productivity improvements through process design and performance management. Their rich history builds upon the Industrial Engineering and Lean business practices, to deliver over 725% return on investment on over one thousand projects across the retail, supply chain, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality industries.
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Longbow Advantage," Jeffrey Peretin, President & CEO of Connors Group, said. "We share a common philosophy on how to serve our Supply Chain customers. By combining the insightful and actionable reporting from the Rebus platform with Connors Group's unparalleled process improvement capabilities, we will be able to offer a best-in-class solution for our clients.”
The Rebus Platform, built by Longbow Advantage in 2017, has addressed the industry’s demand for flexible but powerful labor solutions and real-time supply chain insights, becoming an indispensable solution for leadership teams looking to unlock the full potential of their warehouses. Rebus is the ultimate extended warehouse platform, with real-time visibility and actionable analytics that take warehouse leaders beyond their WMS.
For more information about Longbow Advantage’s extended warehouse platform, Rebus, and its many innovative supply chain solutions, please visit rebus.io.
For more information about Connors Group and their industrial engineering management consultancy services, please visit connorsllc.com.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customers business objectives and supply chain initiatives.
About Connors Group
Connors Group is a strategic management consulting firm and leading provider of productivity and operational solutions based on Lean business practices and industrial engineering. They specialize in continuous improvement, optimizing processes, and increasing productivity while reducing costs. Their approach is highly collaborative, partnering with motivated clients and working closely with their teams to transform their businesses and drive on-time and on-budget solutions to enhance sales and profitability.
