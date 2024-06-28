This Summer, Get Plugged In to RLG’s Electronics Recycling Events in the District of Columbia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is amped up to announce our summer electronics collection events scheduled in the District, organized in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech.
District residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations are welcome to recycle their used electronics at one of our consumer electronics collection events scheduled for this summer.
The next event is set for Saturday, July 13th from 10am to 2pm in Ward 2 and will be held rain or shine. Look for signs to find the RLG collection vehicle, which will be near the Volta Park Recreation Center, on the corner of 34th Street NW & Volta Place NW.
Items that will be accepted include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more. Please note, we cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list.
A complete list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations can be found at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.
Can’t make it to an event this summer? Don’t worry! RLG is hosting a total of 32 electronics collection events during 2024, across all eight wards of the District. Events are scheduled conveniently near public parks, outdoor markets, and recreation centers.
Residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations are encouraged to drop off any of the listed acceptable items in as-is condition for free, safe handling by an e-Stewards certified electronics recycler.
The full calendar of events is at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling. Be sure to check the website for event updates.
“At RLG we believe that everyone must do their part to create a more sustainable future,” said RLG Director of Compliance Services, Andriana Kontovrakis in a statement promoting planned District-wide summer electronics collection events. “Recycling unwanted electronics is a simple and easy way to make a meaningful, positive impact.”
RLG and its electronics manufacturer partners are committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.
About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is a global leader in managing electronics and other product take-back systems. We provide Extended Producer Responsibility compliance services worldwide and operate dozens of Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) throughout the world. More information about RLG can be found at www.rev-log.com/us.
District residents who are passionate about recycling in local communities are welcome to reach out to RLG for digital promotional materials (including fliers or social media posts). For questions or additional information contact info.us@rev-log.com.
