Reverse Logistics Group to Offer Electronics Recycling Collection Events in the District of Columbia This Spring
EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, residents of the District of Columbia are invited to recycle unwanted electronics at Reverse Logistic Group’s free electronics recycling events. There will be 32 electronics collection events throughout the District in 2024.
In partnership with Acer, Canon, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech, RLG welcomes District residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations to drop off accepted electronics at a collection event.
To request materials that help encourage safe electronics recycling within District organizations or community groups, residents are welcome to reach out to info.us@rev-log.com.
The next event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6th from 10am to 2pm. Find the location by visiting www.rev-log.com/DCecycling. It is recommended that residents check the RLG website for any event updates closer to each event date.
Events are open to residents, small businesses, and small non-profits. Collection events are marked by clear signage and are held near easily accessible community locations, such as recreation centers, farmers markets, or parks.
Acceptable items include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more, in as-is condition. Recyclers hold e-Steward certifications to help ensure proper handling of e-waste. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for electronic returns from start to finish.
Please note, RLG cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list. A complete list of acceptable items, as well as the dates and locations of all 32 electronics recycling events, can be found at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.
“Our goal is to create a more circular economy, where waste is minimized through intelligent end-of-life management. We want to recover resources that would otherwise go to waste. Together with so many iconic electronics brands, and with the help of the residents of the District, we can create a more sustainable future,” said RLG Director of Compliance Services, Andriana Kontovrakis.
About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is a global leader in managing electronics and other product take-back systems. We provide Extended Producer Responsibility compliance services worldwide and operate dozens of Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) throughout the world. More information about RLG can be found at www.rev-log.com/us.
For questions or additional information contact info.us@rev-log.com.
Melanie Weitzel
Melanie Weitzel
