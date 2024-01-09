H-1 Salt Lake rehabilitation project airport to Salt Lake resumes

Main, News Posted on Jan 9, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLLU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update to Oʻahu motorists on the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project, from Nimitz Highway to the vicinity of Radford High School.

The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the H-1 westbound will be closed and one right lane will be closed from the Nimitz Highway on-ramp westbound on the H-1 to the vicinity of Radford High School on Friday and Saturday nights.

12 and 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

19 and 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full closures of the H-1 westbound will commence in February. The H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project is anticipated to be completed in August 2024, weather permitting Please view an up-to-date list of lane closures on state roadways on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. All roadwork is weather permitting.

