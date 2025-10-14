HDOT Announces Ground Transportation Modifications at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as Skyline Launches Service

Main, News Posted on Oct 14, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – In coordination with the scheduled Oct. 16 launch of the second segment of the city’s Skyline rail service, which includes a station at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces modifications to the airport’s ground transportation operations.

The Lelepaua Station at HNL is located on the mauka side of Terminal 2. It connects to the Terminal 2 Parking Garage (4th floor) and International Parking Garage (4th floor) via a pedestrian walkway on the makai side of the station. Riders may also enter/exit the station from the ground level on Ala Onaona and Ala ʻAuana Streets. Directional signage and marked pathways will guide riders between the station and terminals.

“The new Skyline service connecting the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will provide travelers and airport workers a convenient and comfortable option to get to and from the airport, and will open commercial opportunities around the airport property,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “In conjunction with the start of rail service, we are modifying our ground transportation operations to improve the flow and efficiency of passenger movement.”

Starting Oct. 16, all existing city bus stops along the airport’s second level roadway will be replaced with a temporary bus stop located on the ground level across from the lei stands. A new permanent bus stop on the ground level in front of the Skyline station is under construction.

Also effective Oct. 16, all three rideshare pickup locations at HNL will relocate from the second floor to the first floor. At Terminal 1, the rideshare pickup area will be located curbside, mauka of Baggage Claim 6. At Terminal 2, two rideshare pickup areas will be relocated to the ground-level median across from Baggage Claims 19/20 and 31.

The Terminal 1 pickup and drop-off location for pre-arranged ground transportation services (passenger shuttles, tours and courtesy car services) will be relocated from the mauka end of the terminal to the makai end of the terminal on the ground level. The pre-arranged transportation services location across from the lei stands will be temporarily closed to accommodate the temporary city bus stop. Three other existing locations for pre-arranged ground transportation services will remain unchanged. These are located on the median across from Baggage Claim 16, on the east end outside of Baggage Claim 31; and at the Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

To encourage airport workers to use Skyline to commute to work, the city Department of Transportation Services (DTS) has provided approximately 5,000 HOLO Cards, each preloaded with a free 24-hour rail pass, to airport state employees as well as airline and concessionaire staff. In addition, state employees who work at the airport may use the Pre-Tax Transit Benefit Pilot Program to purchase their monthly transit pass, which can be used for TheBus and Skyline rail services, on a pre-tax basis. HDOT and DTS have also been conducting informational presentations to airport stakeholders about the new rail service and airport station.

Wayfinding maps and information about the new Skyline service and ground transportation modifications will be available on the HNL website and HNL Airport app.

