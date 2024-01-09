Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,355 in the last 365 days.

Lottery Offices Closed January 15

BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers.

All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

You just read:

Lottery Offices Closed January 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more