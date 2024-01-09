REMTEC AWARDED $150K GRANT FROM WORKFORCE TRAINING FUND PROGRAM DISTRIBUTED BY HEALEY-DRISCOLL ADMINISTRATION

Remtec secures workforce development grant from MA Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics Remtec technology is designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

Relocated in its new facility in Canton, MA, Remtec will invest the grant in its people and competitiveness, and leveraging the industry's re-onshoring trend.

Not only will this help us compete in this exciting era by making our people stronger – we see it as a validation and recognition by Massachusetts of our importance to the local and regional economy.” — Brian Buyea, President - Remtec