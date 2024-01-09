21st Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 18, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.



The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.



Interview schedule



10 a.m.

Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner, Diamonds by Design, Inc.

10:20 a.m.

John McNish, Marysville, private practice, Bolton & McNish LLC

10:40 a.m.

Audrey Waid, Clay Center, executive director, Clay County Child Care Center, Inc.



Public access



Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:

Clay County Courthouse

712 Fifth St.

Clay Center, KS



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill district magistrate judge positions.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.