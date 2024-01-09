Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,351 in the last 365 days.

21st Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 18, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.
 
The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.
 
Interview schedule
 
10 a.m.

Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner, Diamonds by Design, Inc.

10:20 a.m.

John McNish, Marysville, private practice, Bolton & McNish LLC

10:40 a.m.

Audrey Waid, Clay Center, executive director, Clay County Child Care Center, Inc.
 
Public access
 
Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:
Clay County Courthouse
712 Fifth St.
Clay Center, KS
 
Accommodation
 
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:
 
ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
 
District magistrate judge appointment process
 
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

  • a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.  

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill district magistrate judge positions.
 
Term of office
 
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
 
Nominating commission
 
The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

You just read:

21st Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more