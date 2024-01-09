When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 08, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Gravy/Sauces

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Undeclared Wheat Company Name: Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC - JANUARY 8, 2024, is voluntarily recalling Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99498 0, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99497 3, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99490 4, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99491 1 & Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99499 7 because these products contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product Size UPC All Use By Dates Up

To And Including Benny T’s Vesta Ghost 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99498 0 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Hot 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99497 3 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Reaper 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99490 4 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99491 1 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99499 7 December 2024

On 1/4/24 the firm was notified by the North Carolina Depart of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state the flour used is a wheat flour.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed between October 1, 2023 - January 4, 2024. These products were packaged in glass jars and sold primarily online, in retail stores & deli cases located throughout the United States. Images of the products are below.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688, Monday - Friday, 8AM - 9PM EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.