When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 14, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 15, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Face Rock Creamery LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar cheese

Company Announcement

November 14, 2025, Face Rock Creamery LLC of Bandon, OR is voluntarily recalling 16/6oz. units of Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar with a use-by date of 11/04/26 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

We initiate this recall due to the FDA environmental sample identified the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the processing area where this cheese was packaged. Finished product has not been tested positive for any contaminants.

The affected Vampire Slayer Cheddar Block with a use-by date of 11/04/26 was sold exclusively at Face Rock Flagship store located at 680 2nd St. SE, Bandon, Oregon.Approximately 16 units were sold between November 10th at 3:30pm PT and November 13th, 2025 at 3:30pm PT.

If you purchased the 6oz. Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar, UPC 8 512222 00547 8, during the specified dates above, please either destroy the product or return it to our retail location for a full refund.

Face Rock Creamery LLC remains committed to the highest standards of food safety and transparency. We are actively working with regulatory authorities and have taken immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our production environment.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their continued trust.

Customers with questions about this recall should call 541-347-3223 between 9am-4pm PT, Monday-Friday, or send email to info@facerockcreamery.com