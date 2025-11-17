When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 17, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 18, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared allergen - soy, wheat. Company Name: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars

Company Announcement

November 17, 2025Columbus, Ohio -- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is voluntarily recalling one batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars because they may contain undeclared wheat and soy.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

This product was distributed in grocery stores nationwide.

The recalled cartons can be identified using the following batch code found on the top of the carton:

25-210 which is the only lot of Jeni’s product affected.

The recall was initiated after a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which is not declared on the packaging.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams can be contacted at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, as well as by email at contact@jenis.com.