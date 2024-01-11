UK Higher Education Provider of the Year Does More with Thesis Student Management
After an in-depth search of student systems, we chose Thesis Student Management (SM) as the best system to meet our needs today and well into the future.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis, a leading provider of cloud-based, next-generation Student Information Systems for the UK, Canada and US, is proud to be the student system that has significantly improved institutional efficiency at Global Banking School (GBS). GBS, recently recognized as the Higher Education Provider of the Year, has experienced meteoric growth in recent years by widening access to Higher Education throughout the UK to “change lives through education”.
— Professor Ray Lloyd, CEO of GBS
“In the past five years, GBS has gone from only a few thousand students, to over 25,000 in 2023” said Professor Ray Lloyd, CEO of GBS. “It was critical for us to find a student management solution that could scale to our needs, would be modern, easy to use and would ensure that we get all of the statutory and regulatory requirements of the school completed accurately and efficiently. After an in-depth search of student systems, we chose Thesis Student Management (SM) as the best system to meet our needs today and well into the future. Not only were they able to get the system live in under a year, but their implementation processes helped us to improve how we worked. The impact has been significant in time savings, improved student interactions, more timely reporting and greater employee work satisfaction.”
“The GBS mission to change lives through education speaks to all of us at Thesis”, explained CEO Paul McConville. “Thesis strives to make mission critical processes at universities easy, intuitive, and effective. It has been gratifying to make registration easier for students, statutory returns like HESA Data Futures accurate, timely and efficient, and to streamline workflows across the school. Not only is this critical to help effectively empower efficient growth at GBS, it also ensures that students, staff and faculty experience a modern and supported academic experience. All of this continues to pay off at GBS with National Student Survey scores well above sector averages.”
Thesis SM is built for UK Higher Education institutions and is supported by a team of technology, product and implementation experts across the UK. This student-centric solution is focused on streamlining critical business processes, workflows and user experiences across the institution to increase collaboration, transparency and data centralisation. Learn more about how Thesis is transforming the way schools manage their institution at www.thesiscloud.com
About Thesis
Thesis provides student management solutions for Higher Education institutions in the UK, Canada and US, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.
Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based systems allow for faster implementation than industry average and with more integration flexibility. Thesis SM delivers modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving Higher Education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution.
Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About GBS
Global Banking School (GBS), is the largest private provider of Higher Education in the UK, with more than 25,000 students in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. They work in partnership with several UK universities to deliver vocational, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in accounting and finance, health and social care, tourism, business and management, digital technology, construction management and entrepreneurship to students often seeking a change in career or a second chance at education. They aim to help students thrive in today’s competitive job market, offering excellent links to employers and a focus on one-to-one academic and career guidance in addition to our specialist courses. They take an inclusive approach to recruiting students, with an aim to widening access to higher education among groups currently under-represented in the sector to achieve their mission of 'changing lives through education.’ GBS are an approved institute on the Office for Students Register and have been reviewed and approved by the Quality Assurance Agency.
Press enquiries: news@globalbanking.ac.uk
Thesis Communications
Thesis
+1 703-867-1393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram