This Weekend, Free Electronics Recycling in the Ward 7 Community

RLG to hold 32 electronics recycling events in the District of Columbia this year

WASHINGTON, DC, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech, is pleased to announce 32 free consumer electronics recycling events throughout all eight wards of the District in 2024.Getting rid of old electronic equipment is easy in Ward 7 this week. Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) will be in Ward 7 on Saturday, March 9 from 10 AM to 2 PM, to collect and recycle unwanted electronic devices.RLG is a representative of some of the world’s most popular electronics brands. We’re working with the District of Columbia’s Department of Energy and Environment to offer residents, small businesses and small non-profits in Ward 7 convenient ways to recycle old electronics.Our collection vehicle will be located near the Anacostia Baseball Fields, on Anacostia Avenue NE between Dix Street NE & Benning Road NE. Residents are welcome to bring electronic items in as-is condition to the truck – RLG will take it from there. By recycling together, RLG and communities in the District keep e-waste from going to landfills.Items accepted for recycling include: computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more.Recyclers are e-Steward certified - that means, they use the best practices for safely recycling used electronic equipment.RLG Director of Compliance Services, Andriana Kontovrakis is pleased that RLG is again able to offer free electronics recycling events in the District. “Recycling unwanted electronic equipment is an important step toward building a circular economy.”RLG also invites community members to reach out to info.us@rev-log.com for digital materials that promote these events and help increase recycling rates.Please note, RLG cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list. A full list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations can be found at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is a global leader in managing electronics and other product take-back systems. We provide Extended Producer Responsibility compliance services worldwide and operate dozens of Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) throughout the world. More information about RLG can be found at www.rev-log.com/us For questions or additional information contact info.us@rev-log.com.