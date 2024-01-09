Artist Kimberly Berg to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CADYVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a time way back in History known as the Neolithic period that men and women were actually equal. In fact, women were very much esteemed, honored, and deeply respected as mother goddesses, creators of life. Under patriarchy women lost that status and since then we have been continually struggling for equality and battling oppression. Yet today around the world women and girls are still disproportionally represented in entertainment, politics, and business. Fortunately, we have influential and passionate individuals paving the path to one day achieve gender equality.

Kimberly Berg is one such individual, a world-renowned award-winning artist and exceptional male feminist advocate who supports women and believes in equality.

“The world is experiencing a massive shift for women to embrace more leadership roles in organizations and government and express emotional liberation, self-transformation and inner peace. Now is the monumental time for women to move forward with confidence and reassurance that they can embrace their capabilities and potential so we can finally break down barriers and achieve gender balance. We need to assert that the world is no longer a man’s world. Women are our beacon of hope to create sustainability for a better world long suffering under patriarchy. We can model those Neolithic times when equality was essential for a thriving more harmonious world that is beneficial for both men and women.

A staunch feminist, Kimberly ‘s passion and hopes mirrored in his magnificent paintings that have long captivated the public with the depiction of women as highly self-reliant, honorable, sacred, and gracious. Some of him most notable painting include My Goddess, Creatress, Meditation and Mandala galleries.

What inspired Kimberly to have such passion to advocate for women’s empowerment was when he read Layne Redmon’s book When the Drummers were Women and learned how women were revered during Neolithic times. Not only that, Kimberly grew up with a sister one year younger than him, and he cherished his relationship with her and this inspired him to realize how women should be esteemed, respected, and valued throughout the word.

While we have a long way to go before achieving gender equilibrium, he is leading the advancement of women through his art. As such, he continues to encourages women to take on more leadership roles particularly in politics and embrace our own unique perspective and inner confidence so we can move forward with fearlessness and our divine feminine power.

Kimberly says the rise of the women’s movement has propelled us forward to recognize that more women are speaking out and continuing to fight for equal rights.

“During pre- patriarchal times we unequivocally achieved peace and prosperity for tens of thousands of years so it doesn’t seem far-fetched at all that we can reclaim that time in history.”

