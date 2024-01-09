Delaware Farmers Market Sales Grow to $4.14 Million in 2023

HARRINGTON, Del. (January 9, 2024) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) announced today that last year’s farmers markets hit an all-time high sales record of $4.14 million.

In 2023, sales from all 17 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $4,144,951, up $437,136 from the previous record set in 2022.

“The success of a farmers market relies on three key points – the farmers who grow various products to bring to market each week, an interactive market manager who engages their community to support our family farms, and consumers who want to purchase the freshest, locally grown food to feed their families,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “We are fortunate to have fantastic farmers markets throughout the state that serve as prime examples of how a community supports Delaware’s agriculture industry.”

Delaware farmers’ markets are run locally by municipalities, business groups, farmers, or market associations. The Department of Agriculture provides support and marketing assistance.

Fresh produce comprised 52% of total sales, with the remainder coming from products such as meats, cheeses, jellies, breads, salsa, eggs, or honey.

“I believe this sales record showcases the fact that residents and visitors to our state want to continue to support the family farms that produce Delaware Grown fruits, vegetables, meats, and value-added products,” said DDA Marketing Specialist Kathy Jackson. “When farmers bring these products to our farmers markets, it is easy, convenient, and enjoyable for consumers to buy directly from the source.”

The 2024 market season will begin in May, with most markets open by the end of June. A current list of the 2023 markets is online at Delaware Grown, https://delawaregrown.com, and will be updated in late April for the 2024 season.

DDA will open registration for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program beginning in May 2024 for Delaware residents who are 60 years or older and meet the income eligibility requirements.

Farmers and others interested in becoming vendors or community groups interested in starting a local market can contact Department of Agriculture marketing specialist Kathy Jackson at (302) 698-4625 or by email at kathy.jackson@delaware.gov.

Delaware Farmers Market Sales:

2023: $4,144,951

2022: $3,707,815

2021: $3,159,175

2020: $1,949,593

2019: $3,277,788

2018: $2,883,702

2017: $3,004,174

2016: $2,901,081

2015: $3,029,831

2014: $2,636,727

2013: $2,107,265

2012: $1,960,357

2011: $1,794,265

2010: $1,330,617

2009: $1,121,024

2008: $800,679

2007: $289,706

