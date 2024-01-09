DOL Conducting 2024 Annual Prevailing Wage Survey

The Department is currently conducting its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey for state-funded construction projects. On December 20, 2023, the Department mailed over 4500 survey forms to contractors and various interested parties. The completed survey forms must be postmarked or returned no later than February 8, 2024, to the Department of Labor for the data to be used in the calculation of the Delaware Prevailing Wage Rates. On or before March 15, 2024, the Department shall publish its annual “Prevailing Wage Determination” which will be valid for a period of one year. For copies of survey instructions and forms use the following links:

or you may contact the Department at 302-318-2769. The Department is also offering, and encouraging, reporting the information electronically. Please open the link to be directed to the electronic instructions. https://ollea.delawareworks.com