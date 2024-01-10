Clinitouch expands into new region in India to boost patient access to care

The Clinitouch and Jeevasare team Jeevasare & Clinitouch Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Jeevasare Healthcare joins the Clinitouch Partner Program as expansion into India continues, bringing remote patient monitoring to the region of Bengaluru.

Partnering with Clinitouch marks a pivotal moment for Jeevasare Healthcare, enabling us to bring cutting-edge remote patient monitoring to Bengaluru.” — Raj Kumar, CEO & Founder at Jeevasare Healthcare

BENGALURU, INDIA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinitouch technology will help to provide more accessible healthcare to the community in Bengaluru, through a new partnership with trusted healthcare provider, Jeevasare Healthcare.

The remote patient monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health and with proven results in the UK’s NHS, allows medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care, no matter the location.

Through the partnership, Jeevasare Healthcare aims to provide better access to services and improve the health of the community in Bengaluru. Patients will be able to report on their symptoms by completing health questionnaires in the Clinitouch app, which the Jeevasare Healthcare clinical team will receive, review and treat accordingly.

Drawing from over a decade of experience in Bengaluru, Jeevasare Healthcare has always been dedicated to delivering accessible, top-tier healthcare across multiple clinical areas.

Through proactive community campaigns and screening services, they are already working to identify at-risk patients to prevent them from becoming ill or ending up in hospital. The addition of Clinitouch means they can offer regular monitoring and management of long-term conditions, providing a full end-to-end healthcare service for their patients.

Raj Kumar, CEO & Founder at Jeevasare Healthcare, said: “Partnering with Clinitouch marks a pivotal moment for Jeevasare Healthcare, enabling us to bring cutting-edge remote patient monitoring to Bengaluru. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering accessible and fantastic services to our patients while providing end-to-end healthcare services to our community.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director at Clinitouch, added: "We are very excited about the potential for this partnership. Having visited Jeevasare Healthcare services, and experienced their fantastic screening services firsthand in Bengaluru, I can see how the team’s dedication to increasing access to healthcare is the perfect fit for Clinitouch."

Chandru Iyer, His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner, South Asia (Investment) and British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka & Kerala, commented: "The integration of Clinitouch into Jeevasare Healthcare’s services marks a significant stride in advancing digital health initiatives, not only in Bengaluru, but across India and beyond. This collaboration is a great example of the UK-India healthcare partnership and highlights the UK's commitment to pioneering accessible and innovative patient care solutions."

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways across diseases including diabetes, heart failure and COPD.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global partnership program that’s backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. This announcement in India follows previous launches across Africa, Asia and Europe, with digital health projects being designed across five continents.

Companies who are interested in introducing the technology to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and their Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com/partner-program.

