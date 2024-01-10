SDMC and MediaTek Showcase First Google TV Laser Projector for Dangbei at CES 2024

SDMC and MediaTek have successfully delivered the Google TV™ smart laser projector, Dangbei Atom, for Dangbei.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC (CES 2024, Stand No.2713, Westgate), in partnership with MediaTek, a global leader in the fabless semiconductor industry, has successfully delivered the Google TV™ smart laser projector, Dangbei Atom, for Dangbei, a leading brand in the smart large-screen ecosystem.

Dangbei Atom, powered by MediaTek MT9630, the smart display SoC, features a CPU with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores for seamless operation of Google TV. This capability enables users to enjoy a wide range of applications, from games and music to movies and TV shows, including popular content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The projector boasts a 0.33'' DLP DMD display chipset that supports native 1080P image output to ensure high-definition visuals. Its laser engine can produce up to 1200 lumens of brightness, ensuring vivid and clear images even in well-lit conditions. Additionally, Dangbei Atom is equipped with HDR10 and HDR10+ high dynamic range decoding technology, which significantly enhances the color depth for a more lifelike viewing experience. The inclusion of high-quality speakers, and Dolby Audio further enriches this experience, creating an enhanced audio-visual environment for users.

"We are honored to gain the trust of Dangbei to provide them with the flagship Google TV smart projector solution." said Ryan Yan, Senior Vice President of SDMC. "Our strong collaboration with MediaTek has played a crucial role in co-developing these solutions, boosting Dangbei's growth in the smart projector market and delivering an exceptional large-screen home entertainment experience for more consumers."

Zhi Li, Vice President of Dangbei, commented, "Dangbei is always committed to delivering an exceptional audio-visual experience through diverse, versatile, and innovative products. Our collaboration with SDMC and MediaTek marks an important step forward in enhancing the home cinema experience for families. This partnership aligns with Dangbei's strategy of transforming the family's large screen into a diverse home entertainment ecosystem and gradually realizing our brand vision of making quality large-screen entertainment accessible to everyone."

SDMC is excited to announce that several upcoming Google TV Smart Projectors, which are equipped with MediaTek MT9629/MT9630 smart display SoC, are on the horizon. This includes Dangbei's first 4K DLP Google TV laser projector. We cordially invite you to visit us at the SDMC booth (No.2713) during CES 2024. Join us for a firsthand demonstration of this innovative collaboration and witness the future of large-screen home entertainment.

About SDMC

As the leading provider in the smart home industry, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV devices, 5G CPE/Femtocell/Wi-Fi/GPON/Cable Modem devices, OTT/IoT platform, and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.

Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For further information, please visit www.sdmctech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Dangbei

As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei's mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile and innovative products.

The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei's large-screen software has achieved the top position in China. Its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields such as music, film and television, health, education and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category. Learn more at us.dangbei.com.