Timeless Beauty Med Spa Announce Move to New Location in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas – Timeless Beauty Med Spa, a renowned non-surgical med spa that offers a variety of high-quality services such as Emsculpt Neo, microneedling, hydra-facials, dermaplaning and the FDA-approved Emsella treatment to strengthen the pelvic floor and promote overall wellness, is excited to announce its recent move to the Bishop Arts district in Dallas, Texas.

The new move by Timeless Beauty Med Spa to the Bishop Arts District is designed to help the med spa extend its services to a larger number of clients due to its centralized location inside Salon Lofts, where the trained team can offer an array of medical-grade treatments designed to enhance and revitalize their client’s natural beauty.

Timeless Beauty Med Spa provides a selection of FDA-approved, non-invasive treatments to help improve its client’s confidence and wellness by delivering an exceptional service. Some of these include:

Emsella: This is a breakthrough treatment for incontinence and confidence that utilizes unique technology to revolutionize women’s intimate health and wellness by providing those suffering from incontinence with a completely non-invasive treatment option.

Emsculpt Neo: Emsculpt Neo provides the ultimate body contouring experience. It’s a non-invasive body-shaping procedure that burns fat and builds muscle at the same time. It utilizes synchronized HIFEM+ (high-intensity focused electromagnetic) energy to build and tone muscle and radiofrequency (RF) energy to melt fat at the same time.

Hydra-Facial: Hydrodermabrasion is a skin rejuvenation method where water at high velocity is sprayed onto the skin, effectively removing dead cells and enabling deep moisturization. This process cleanses the pores of impurities, makeup remnants, toxins, excess oil, and bacteria.

Chemical Peel: A chemical peel is a chemical solution that can be applied to the skin. It is designed to give a deeper exfoliation than the average at-home scrub to help peel off the damaged upper layer of skin to reveal new, revitalized skin underneath.

Emtone: EMTONE is the first and only device to simultaneously deliver both thermal and mechanical energy to treat all major contributing factors for cellulite reduction. Emtone works by simultaneously emitting a combination of radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce the appearance of cellulite dimples, build elastin, build collagen, and tighten skin.

Timeless Beauty Med Spa invites those who wish to find out more about its full list of FDA-approved, medical-grade treatments and Services to contact its friendly team via phone or email today.

About Timeless Beauty Med Spa

Timeless Beauty Med Spa is a boutique non-surgical med spa nestled within the vibrant Bishop Arts district of Dallas, Texas. Timeless Beauty Med Spa has found its home inside Salon Lofts, where they offer an array of medical-grade treatments designed to enhance and revitalize an individual’s natural beauty. With a focus on delivering holistic and personalized care, they specialize in services like medical-grade facials and microneedling using the premium ZO skincare line. Furthermore, their offerings extend to FDA-approved body sculpting with Emsculpt NEO, cellulite treatment with FDA-approved Emtone, and incontinence treatment with the innovative FDA-approved Emsella, which strengthens the pelvic floor and promotes overall wellness.

To learn more about Timeless Beauty Med Spa and its move to a new location in Dallas, Texas, please visit the website at https://www.timelessbeautytx.com.

