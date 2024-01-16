Engage Mentoring Launches Mentoring Women’s Network Program

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Mentoring, a company that helps organizations develop their people affordably, efficiently, and at scale, is excited to announce the national launch of the Mentoring Women’s Network Program.

The Mentoring Women’s Network Program is a tech enabled mentoring and leadership development program offered to companies around the globe for women leaders and nominated female individual contributor employees. By offering this program, organizations can develop their female talent in a meaningful way. Engage Mentoring works with companies of all sizes to develop their employees affordably, efficiently, and at scale.

The Mentoring Women’s Network Program is the first mentoring and leadership development program of its kind for women leaders. Open to female talent and nominated employees at all levels, this program offers leadership development to women committed to their growth as effective leaders. The Mentoring Women’s Network Program features peer exchange group sessions, mentoring training and certification, one-on-one leadership mentoring, personalized skill development plans, capacity building tools, and a comprehensive dashboard with reporting.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Mentoring Women’s Network Program to companies who wish to be intentional about their approach to women’s leadership development. This program is a transformative tool for companies recognizing the pivotal role women's leadership development plays in engaging their most valuable asset—their people," said Alison Martin, Founder and Managing Partner of Engage Mentoring. "Meticulously designed, our program provides busy women leaders with the indispensable support and guidance essential for success in their roles. It offers a secure space for like-minded leaders to collaborate, share insights, and receive mentor-guided learning on leadership topics tailored to their needs."

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring is on a mission to help organizations develop their people affordably, efficiently and at scale. Learn more about the Mentoring Women’s Network program at: www.mentoringwomensnetwork.com.