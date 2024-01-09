SWCC in Saudi Arabia Announces Salt Reject Mining Contracts Worth 8B Riyals by 2030 at International Mining Conference
SWCC Announces Salt Reject Mining Contracts Worth 8 Billion Riyals by 2030 at International Mining ConferenceRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the sidelines of the International Mining Conference held during the period from January 9 to 11, 2024, the Saline Water Conversion Corporation signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding in the field of mining, with local and international companies and academic institutions, including the signing of salt reject mining investment with an elite group of Chinese companies.
Joint agreements with specialized international and local companies, including Ningxia TB, the JSG Alliance, as well as the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SRIC), aiming at advancing cooperation efforts and joint development of investment opportunities, enhancing local content and empowering national industries, besides maximizing the use of salt reject mining and the additional quantities of water and valuable minerals supporting the manufacturing chain and enhancing ways to benefit from growth opportunities in end-use markets.
The Corporation’s agreements with investment companies are to enable companies to invest in salt reject mining, by extracting minerals and reproducing desalinated water from salt reject mining at a cost..
The expected figures for investment in brine mining from desalination systems in Saudi Arabia indicate that it will reach 8 billion riyals in the year 2030. As for the expected revenues of the corporation, it will reach one billion riyals in 2030, while the contribution to the domestic product will increase to 1.5 billion riyals in the same year.
The activities of the third edition of the International Mining Conference will be launched under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him -, where the Saline Water Conversion Corporation participates, as a strategic sponsor of the conference, to review its initiatives, projects and innovative technologies in the field of salt reject mining and valuable mineral extraction, in addition to introducing the opportunities and challenges that would attract quality investments, to the extent that is reflected in the localization of this industry, increasing its contribution to the gross domestic product, and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
During its participation in the conference, “Saline Water Conversion Corporation "SWCC"” will discuss its innovative capabilities and solutions to maximize the benefit of by-products from the water desalination industry, using sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies that enable the salt reject mining and the extraction of minerals, which contributes to preserving natural resources, applying the concept of the circular economy, and shedding light on It also highlights efforts to develop technologies, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs to achieve global leadership in this field.
In addition to the Corporation part within the accompanying exhibition, which showcases innovative projects in the field of salt reject mining, focusing on its achievements in maximizing the benefit of the outputs of the desalination industry and achieving economic returns from the extracted minerals to support supply chains in a number of industries (oil and gas, military, pharmaceutical, Food, etc.), which contributes to raising financial efficiency and cost balancing and is consistent with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing a diversified industrial sector that supports national economic development plans.
