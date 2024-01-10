Global Chillers Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $11.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
The Business Research Company’s “Chillers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chillers market size is predicted to reach $11.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the chillers market is due to the rise in new commercial construction buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chillers market share. Major players in the chillers market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Trane Technologies PLC, Hitachi Air Conditioning Company Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC.

Chillers Market Segments
• By Product Type: Air Cooled Chiller, Water Cooled Chiller
• By Power Range: Less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW, More than 200 kW
• By Compressor Type: Screw Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers
• By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential
• By Geography: The global chillers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chillers are used for controlled cooling. Chillers are defined as refrigeration systems that is used to lower the temperatures of process fluids, machinery, and others by removing heat from them and transferring it to other spaces. Chillers are mainly essential for regulating and maintaining the temperatures in various industries.

The main product types of chillers are air cooled chiller and water-cooled chiller. The air-cooled chillers are used in commercial and industrial facilities. Air-cooled chillers work by absorbing heat from process water and transferring it to cool fluids and dehumidify air. The various power ranges of chillers are less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW and more than 200 kW. Various chillers by compressor type include screw chillers, centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers. and reciprocating chillers. Chillers are mainly used in commercial, industrial and residential spaces.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Chillers Market Characteristics
3. Chillers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Chillers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Chillers Market Size And Growth
……
27. Chillers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Chillers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Building the Future: The Construction Market

