AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Enters Transformative Joint Venture with Greenpro KSP Holding Group in Thailand and Laos

AsiaFIN is excited to announce a strategic joint venture with Greenpro KSP Holding Group Co.,Ltd, solidifying the formation of KSP AsiaFIN Co., Ltd.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH), is excited to announce a strategic joint venture with Greenpro KSP Holding Group Co.,Ltd, solidifying the formation of KSP AsiaFIN Co., Ltd. With a share composition of 51% Greenpro KSP Holding Group Co., Ltd and 49% AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (Labuan), this dynamic collaboration will focus on the vibrant markets of the Kingdom of Thailand and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos).

KSP AsiaFIN Co., Ltd is set to exclusively distribute and implement OrangeWorkforce, a cutting-edge Robotics Process Automation (RPA) solution developed by OrangeFIN Asia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), a subsidiary under AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Leveraging the existing customer base of GreenPro KSP Holding Group and their extensive franchises, the Thai version of OrangeWorkforce, will extend its transformative capabilities across all sectors in Thailand and Laos.

The primary objective of KSP AsiaFIN is to drive the growth of AsiaFIN’s product suite, including OrangeWorkforce (RPA), cloud-based payments products, INCHEQS and INGateway, REGTECH product, INReport and ESG reporting product, TellUS Report.

Ms Surapa Jamjang, Managing Director of Greenpro KSP Holding Group, stated, “In today’s environment, digital transformation is essential for all strategic plans of organisations. We are proud to be associated with AsiaFIN and its OrangeWorkforce RPA product, aiming to help Thai and Laos customers transform repetitive tasks into faster and more convenient processes, leading to increased efficiency and productivity, as well as reduced costs.”

With 28 years of professional performance, Greenpro KSP Holding Group anticipate significant growth in Thailand and Laos. “These technologies can adapt to various business types and enhance operational processes, reflects the increasing adoption of digital solutions in the business sector across Southeast Asia.” Ms Surapa added.

“We are thrilled to contribute to the digital transformation in Thailand and Laos with diverse range of products,” commented Mr Prapakorn Saokliew, Director of Greenpro KSP Holding Group.

“We are thrilled to partner GreenPro KSP in this new venture as they are a market leader in the accounting and professional services sector. We hope to strengthen our position in Thailand with this joint venture and grow in the new market of Laos, increasing our presence in Asia to 9 countries,” said Mr KC Wong, CEO of AsiaFIN. “Thailand and Laos with its unique culture is a strategic market for us. We foresee a significant market for automation and digitalization in these countries.”

The joint venture marks a significant milestone for both companies, symbolizing their commitment to fostering digital innovation and driving business growth in the Southeast Asian region.

For more information about this please visit our website https://www.kspasiafin.com/ and if there are any enquiries, please contact info@kspasiafin.com

About GreenPro KSP Holding Group Co., Ltd.

GreenPro KSP Holding Group Co.,Ltd., a holding company registered in the Kingdom of Thailand, its subsidiaries is a group of company engaged in business consulting, offering services such as business registration, accounting and tax service, audit assurance, Board of Investment (BOI) facilitation, visa and work permit services. The group has been in business for over 28 years, establishing trust with its customers. With approximately 1200 clients in Thailand and LAOS, Greenpro KSP Holding Group has never stopped developing products and services to benefit its customers.

For more information of GreenPro KSP please visit https://www.greenproksp.com/

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH), a Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and the newly acquired StarFIN Holdings Ltd BVI subsidiaries. The company's mission is to become the “financial ecosystem enabler” through its solutions in Payment Processing, Regulatory Technology (REGTECH), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Unattended Payment Kiosks that help to facilitate the business operations, and assist with system integration, for merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.