Official Launch of AsiaFIN Holdings Corp Joint Venture Company KSP AsiaFIN Co Ltd

AsiaFIN Logo Launch of KSP AsiaFIN KSP AsiaFIN

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 28 February 2024, we see the official launch of KSP AsiaFIN Co., Ltd ("KSP AsiaFIN”), a joint venture company of AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH) and GreenPro KSP Holding Group Co., Ltd. (“GreenPro KSP”) in Eastin Hotel, Sathorn, Bangkok. The event was represented by senior executives of both AsiaFIN and GreenPro KSP.

KSP AsiaFIN, showcased in this launch, the Thai version of OrangeWorkforce, a cutting-edge AI based Robotics Process Automation (RPA) solution developed by OrangeFIN Asia Sdn Bhd (“OrangeFIN”), a subsidiary under AsiaFIN, to all the existing and potential customers of KSP AsiaFIN.

Together in this launch, the audience also witnessed the testimony of the first customer, Nippon Kikai Engineering Co., Ltd. “We actively seek technological solutions to enhance the efficiency of our company’s workflow. Through our search, we have discovered OrangeWorkforce provided by KSP AsiaFIN. OrangeWorkforce is an RPA software that perfectly aligns with our needs. By utilizing OrangeWorkforce, employees can work faster and more accurately.” stated Mr Thitisak Chanprom, Manager of Industrial Automation and Robotics of Nippon Kikai Engineering.

“With our experience and expertise, we understand the needs of both small and large businesses in various industries. We prioritize efficiency, speed, accuracy, and cost-effective work processes that are in need, especially in the current environment where digital transformation has become a necessity for every organization.” commented Mr Prapakorn Saokliew, Director of KSP AsiaFIN.

“AsiaFIN as a Financial Ecosystem Enabler is committed to identify and invest on good software in ASEAN.” said Mr Robin Hoo, Director of OrangeFIN and KSP AsiaFIN. “AI & Software Robotics remain our focus in R&D for the next 5 years. We are committed to bring outstanding, superior and cost-effective software to Thailand.” Robin added.

For more information about this please visit our website https://www.kspasiafin.com/ and if there are any enquiries, please contact info@kspasiafin.com

About KSP AsiaFIN Co., Ltd

KSP AsiaFIN is a joint venture between Greenpro KSP Holding Group Co.,Ltd, and AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. With a share composition of 51% Greenpro KSP Holding Group Co., Ltd and 49% AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (Labuan), this dynamic collaboration will focus on the vibrant markets of the Kingdom of Thailand and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos). KSP AsiaFIN Co., Ltd is set to exclusively distribute and implement OrangeWorkforce, a cutting-edge Robotics Process Automation (RPA) solution developed by OrangeFIN Asia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), a subsidiary under AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Leveraging the existing customer base of GreenPro KSP Holding Group and their extensive franchises, the Thai version of OrangeWorkforce, will extend its transformative capabilities across all sectors in Thailand and Laos.

About GreenPro KSP Holding Group Co., Ltd.

GreenPro KSP Holding Group Co.,Ltd., a holding company registered in the Kingdom of Thailand, its subsidiaries is a group of company engaged in business consulting, offering services such as business registration, accounting and tax service, audit assurance, Board of Investment (BOI) facilitation, visa and work permit services. The group has been in business for over 28 years, establishing trust with its customers. With approximately 1200 clients in Thailand and LAOS, Greenpro KSP Holding Group has never stopped developing products and services to benefit its customers.

For more information of GreenPro KSP please visit https://www.greenproksp.com/

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH), a Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and the newly acquired StarFIN Holdings Ltd BVI subsidiaries. The company's mission is to become the “financial ecosystem enabler” through its solutions in Payment Processing, Regulatory Technology (REGTECH), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Unattended Payment Kiosks that help to facilitate the business operations, and assist with system integration, for merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.